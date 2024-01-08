Meet actress who was called 'witch', molested by director at 15, got rejected for looks, now lives in Rs 100-crore house

Headlines

Excise policy PMLA case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Meet man who left college at 18, earned Rs 1200 crore at 20, he is CEO of...

Meet Indian businessman who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street

Meet actress launched by Amitabh; was Shah Rukh's heroine, one rumour finished her career, had to leave India, now is...

Google may delete all your 'important' files automatically, to keep your data you need to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chennai weather: Schools, colleges are shut due to heavy rainfall, check latest IMD report

Excise policy PMLA case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Meet man who left college at 18, earned Rs 1200 crore at 20, he is CEO of...

Benefits of walking on empty stomach

Diabetes: 8 exercises to control blood sugar spike

8 health-promoting spices for winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Israeli Drone Attack Kills 6 Palestinians In West Bank City Of Jenin

COVID Update: India Records 756 Fresh Covid Cases, 5 Deaths In ast 24 hours

'Boycott Maldives' Trends After Maldivian MP Takes A Jibe At PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit, Sparks Row

Meet actress launched by Amitabh; was Shah Rukh's heroine, one rumour finished her career, had to leave India, now is...

India's most successful actor has earned Rs 8500 crore at box office; beat Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Isha Koppikar's husband Timmy Narang puts an end to separation rumours, confirms their divorce: 'I don’t see why...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who was called 'witch', molested by director at 15, got rejected for looks, now lives in Rs 100-crore house

Rekha was labelled as a 'national witch' after her husband Mukesh Aggarwal killed himself using her dupatta in 1990.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

article-main
Actress who was called 'witch'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rekha, who is one of the most celebrated actresses in the history of Bollywood, still turns heads with her style, grace and class. Fans can’t take their eyes off every time she steps out wearing a Kanjeevaram saree. But do you know that she was rejected for her looks, and was body shamed during the initial phase of her career?

Well! If not, today we will tell you about the struggles that Rekha, often dubbed as an enigma, the Greta Garbo of Bollywood, faced during the start of her career. The actress, who is known for her failed love life, has often been mentioned as a ‘loner’. She was also called a ‘witch’ by an actress, sadly none of these tags do justice to her talent and her personality.

Early Life

Rekha was born as Bhanurekha Ganesan, the daughter of Tamil superstar Gemini Ganesan and Telugu actor Pushpavalli. As per reports, she was pushed into acting to support her family and therefore, she debuted at the age of 12 with the Telugu film Rangula Ratnam in 1966.  The actress did her first adult film when she was only 15, these years had been traumatic for young Rekha as she was forced to grow up at such an early age, much before time.

Sexual harassment

Rejection was the constant companion was Rekha even after making Bollywood debut with the 1970’s hit film Saawan. During this time, she was also shooting for another film Anjana Safar released as Do Shikaari, unfortunately, the actress had a really bad experience while shooting for the film. As per reports, Rekha was forcibly kissed by the film’s hero who was much older Biswajeet while shooting a romantic scene. What was not informed to Rekha, the director and the film's lead actor Biswajeet Chatterjee had it planned. Without letting Rekha know, Biswajeet suddenly smooched her in the scene all of a sudden and that went on for almost 5 minutes. It left Rekha shocked and embarrassed as a teenager.

In today’s time, the incident would have been called sexual harassment, sadly it was called a funny incident back then. This incident finds a mention in Rekha: An Untold Story by Yasser Usman.

Trolled for her dark complexion

The actress remained the butt of everyone’s jokes because of her colour, and language. While she was constantly body-shamed, Rekha didn’t stop working on her dreams. Well! In today’s world, it would be called racism and body shaming.

Called as Witch

In 1984, Rekha sparked dating rumours with Sanjay Dutt during their film Zameen Akash. Reportedly, they grew close with each passing day after their film but never spoke about it. But Sanjay Dutt’s mom Nargis once reacted to the controversy and said Rekha used to give signals to men and called her a witch. As per BollywoodShaadis.com, in 1976, Nargis said, “She (Rekha) used to give such signals to men that she could be easily available. In the eyes of some people, she is nothing less than a witch. Sometimes I think I understand her. I’ve worked with a lot of children with a lot of psychological problems in my time. She’s lost. She needs a strong man.”

There were rumours that Sanjay and Rekha were married to each other, however, the actress denied those baseless rumours in her biography by Yasser Usman. 

Labelled as a ‘national vamp’

After her husband Mukesh Aggarwal killed himself using her dupatta in 1990, Rekha was labelled as a ‘national vamp’. In an interview, Mukesh’s mother said, “ woh daayan mere bete ko kha gayi. Bhagwan use kabhi maaf nahi karega.’ (That witch devoured my son. God will never forgive her.)”

Over these years, rejections and disappointments in love life have been a constant companion for her.

Overcame all obstacles to live a luxurious life

After facing so many struggles, Rekha now lives a luxurious life away from the limelight. He lives in a Rs 100 crore bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai, and reportedly has a collection of cars that include a Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Rs. 2.17 crores), Audi A8 (Rs. 1.63 crores), Honda City (Rs. 13lakh), BMW i7 Electric (Rs. 2.03 crores ), and a Rolce Royce Ghost (Rs. 6.01 crores).

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 12th Fail's real Shraddha Joshi, who left job as doctor to become IRS officer, secured AIR...

Kangana Ranaut calls Maldives minister 'vulgarly racist' for mocking PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit: ‘Shame on you…’

Rampur police says Jaya Prada absconding, unable to trace her in Mumbai, Delhi; here's why police is searching actress

Maldives suspends three ministers over remarks against PM Modi

IND vs AFG: Afghanistan announce squad for T20I series, Ibrahim Zadran named captain

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE