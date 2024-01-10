Headlines

Meet Pooja Desai, superstar Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter as beautiful as any Bollywood actress, she works as..

Pooja is the granddaughter of Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali. She is the daughter of Shammi Kapoor's daughter Kanchan. Shammi Kapoor had married twice. His first marriage was with actress Geeta Bali and his second with Neila Kapoor.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 09:15 AM IST

The Kapoor family is one of the most respected and oldest families in Bollywood. From Prithviraj Kapoor to now, Ranbir Kapoor, everyone has been and is the superstar of their generation. As for the women of the Kapoor family, except for Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and now Alia Bhatt, everyone has always stayed away from the limelight. 

Pooja Desai is one such member of the Kapoor family. Pooja is the granddaughter of Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali. She is the daughter of Shammi Kapoor's daughter Kanchan. Shammi Kapoor had married twice. His first marriage was with actress Geeta Bali and his second with Neila Kapoor. He had two children from Geeta, a daughter Kanchan, and a son Aditya Raj Kapoor. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter Pooja may stay away from the limelight, but in terms of glamour, she is no less than a Bollywood actress. Pooja Desai is often active on social media. Pooja Desai is a writer and filmmaker by profession. She has also mentioned the same in her Instagram bio. Pooja often shares her photos and videos on social media. She recently shared a picture from Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai, in which Pooja is looking very lovely in a blue-colored kurta. Karisma Kapoor is also seen with her in the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In terms of glamour and beauty, Pooja Desai is no less than the other Bollywood actresses belonging to the Kapoor family. In another latest Christmas photo you can see Pooja with the entire Kapoor family. While sharing the photo, she wrote, 'Christmas 2023. Four generations of Kapoor family'.

