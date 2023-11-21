Meet only Bollywood director with no flops, earned Rs 2000 crore; superstar rejected his film, later asked him for work

Headlines

These two superstars were offered to share screen space with Aamir Khan in blockbuster film, they rejected due to...

This star gave no solo hit, actresses refused to work with him, asked to quit acting, now earns Rs 100 crore per year

WhatsApp users can now link email address with their accounts

'PM Jhooth bolo Yojana to seek mandate...': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hits out at PM Modi

Messe Muenchen India and SEMI join forces to host SEMICON India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

These two superstars were offered to share screen space with Aamir Khan in blockbuster film, they rejected due to...

This star gave no solo hit, actresses refused to work with him, asked to quit acting, now earns Rs 100 crore per year

Messe Muenchen India and SEMI join forces to host SEMICON India

7 immunity boosting foods for a healthy life

7 benefits of drinking raisin water

5 Animals that can live up to 500 years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Vaibhavi Merchant recalls being 'amused' by Besharam Rang controversy: 'There are far more things...' | Exclusive

Meet only Bollywood director with no flops, earned Rs 2000 crore; superstar rejected his film, later asked him for work

800 OTT release: When, where to watch Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet only Bollywood director with no flops, earned Rs 2000 crore; superstar rejected his film, later asked him for work

The only director, all of whose films are superhits, started his journey with a film that was rejected by a superstar but still succeeded.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Success and failure are part and parcel of any profession. In one as unpredictable as films where success depends on fans’ reactions, success becomes even more difficult. Every year, thousands of films are produced but only a handful become successful. Not even the biggest stars today can claim to have only successes under their belt. But this one filmmaker can. Not only has he delivered only hits, but all his films have been critically acclaimed as well.

The only Bollywood director with 100% success rate

Rajkumar Hirani, who celebrated his 61st birthday on Monday, is a rare filmmaker who has only delivered hits in his career. The director-producer has been making movies for two decades now and all of them, so far, have been successful at the box office. What’s more, all his films have been praised by critics as well, and won him three National Film Awards too, an enviable record for any Bollywood filmmaker.

Rajkumar Hirani’s stellar record at box office

Hirani began his filmmaking career in 2003 with Munnabhai MBBS. The film was originally meant for Shah Rukh Khan but the star could not accept the role. Instead, the title role went to Sanjay Dutt, who was just returning from one of the lowest points of his career and personal life. Yet, the film was a hit, grossing over 50 crore. Hirani did one better with the film’s sequel – Lage Raho Munnabhai – which grossed Rs 126 crore worldwide. Since then, all of Hirani’s films have gone on to break box office records. In 2009, 3 Idiots became the first Indian film to gross Rs 400 crore. Five years later, Hirani broke his own record with PK, which earned Rs 770 crore. And in 2018, he directed Sanju, the highest-grossing film of Ranbir Kapoor’s career. It earned Rs 586 crore. Combined, Hirani’s films have earned just a shade under Rs 2000 crore.

Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki

Now, 20 years after Munnabhai MBBS, Hirani is finally collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for his upcoming film Dunki. Shah Rukh has gone on record to say that he had wanted to work with Hirani for a long time and asked for a script where the two could collaborate. The film, which deals with the issue of illegal immigration, also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal. The heavily-anticipated film releases in theatres on December 21.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This superstar got Rs 50 as first pay, now owns private jet, is richer than Tom Cruise, earns...

'Not planning to watch the match,': Anand Mahindra's epic move steals spotlight ahead of IND vs AUS final

Rohit Sharma reveals reason behind India's heartbreaking World Cup final loss

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Achieved our first breakthrough, say officials as 6-inch wide pipe reaches workers

Meet India's richest cricketer, much wealthier than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma combined, is married to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE