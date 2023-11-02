Dunki Drop 1: Shah Rukh Khan sends four 'ullu de patthe' illegally to London in Hirani's soulful film on immigration

Dunki teaser, called Dunki drop 1, is here and it introduces Rajkumar Hirani's whacky world featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan has given his fans the best return gift possible. The first glimpse of the actor’s much-anticipated film Dunki is out. The heartwarming, yet action-packed teaser takes the viewers inside the world of Rajkumar Hirani’s intriguing tale that deals with love, friendship, and illegal immigration. The teaser has been seen an outpouring of love from fans, who have predicted the film to be a blockbuster, Shah Rukh’s third of the year.

The video, titled Dunki drop 1, opens with Shah Rukh leading a bunch of refugees across a desoltepiece of land lined with human remains. A soulful melody about leaving home plays in the background. The teaser then takes an upbeat term as we meet Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), a arefree young man in Punjab who sends people illegally overseas. We meet the four ‘ullu de patthe’ he has to send to London – which includes Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The video’s mix of humour and social commentary was loved by fans.

Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Hirani. The two were originally supposed to work together 20 years ago in Hirani’s debut Munnabhai MBBS but the actor turned it down. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and features Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance. The film’s title derives its name from the ‘donkey route’ used by illegal immigrants.

Dunki will be releasing in theatres on December 22 with an overseas release a day before that. The film will be clashing with Prasanth Neel’s Prabhas-starrer Salaar, a pan-India action film also releasing on December 22. Many have speculated how the clash could affect both films but given their scales and diverse genres, it seems the makers of both films are convinced about their project.