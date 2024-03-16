Meet one of 60s’ highest-paid actresses, who was forced into prostitution, went bankrupt, died in poverty due to…

Twitter
This actress, who became a star with the blockbuster debut, later went into oblivion and died in poverty.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 09:48 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Vimi
It is always believed that once one becomes a star in Bollywood, life goes smoothly for that person and the luxurious lifestyle of Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and others are proof of the same. However, there was a time when people used to lose their stardom, and money as fast as they achieved it. One such actress who became a star with her debut film, later went into oblivion. 

The actress we are talking about made her debut at the age of 25 and became a star. However, after her debut, the majority of her films flopped at the box office and soon she resorted to doing side roles. She is none other than Vimi. 

Music director Ravi discovered Vimi in the mid-60s at a party and soon she made her Bollywood debut alongside Sunil Dutt in Hamraaz. The film was a commercial and critical success following which Vimi bagged films like Abroo alongside Ashok Kumar and Patanga opposite Shashi Kapoor. She romanced superstars and at one point also became one of the highest-paid young actresses. 

However, the majority of her films after Humraaz flopped and the actress was reduced to doing supporting roles, and cameos. By the mid-70s, she also got separated from her husband Shiv Agarwal, son of an industrialist, and later it was revealed that she faced domestic abuse at the hands of her husband. 

Well, after her separation, she fell in love with a producer named Jolly. According to a report in News18, the producer pushed the actress into prostitution. The actress somehow escaped the toxic relationship and decided to start her own business. However, to her misfortune, her textile business in Calcutta failed and was used to pay off her debts. With this, by her early 30s, she went bankrupt and took refuge in alcohol which became the reason for her death later. 

At the young age of 34, Vimi passed away after suffering from live complications. At the time of her death, she was alone and if the reports are to be believed, her body was taken on a chanawalla's cart for cremation. Despite getting fame and recognition, the actress died alone in poverty.

