Meet highest-paid actress in South cinema, it’s not Nayanthara, Samantha, Aishwarya Rai, Tamannaah, Rashmika Mandanna

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is without doubt one of the most popular actresses of India and her popularity has increased after her item song 'Oo Antawa' in superhit film 'Pushpa'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

It is a well-known fact that A-list heroes in South Indian cinema charge very high fee for doing a film but the fees of A-list actresses of South cinema is also more than the fees of many Bollywood actors. Recently, it was reported that South cinema star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is charging a fee of Rs 10 crore for 'Citadel India'. But now the name of another popular South actress has been added to the list of highest paid actress.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is without doubt one of the most popular actresses of India and her popularity has increased after her item song 'Oo Antawa' in superhit film 'Pushpa'. It is reported that Samantha has increased her fees after the success of this song and she has charged Rs 10 crore for web series ‘Citadel India’.

But there is one actress who has raced ahead of Samantha when it comes to charging high fee for doing a film and her name is Trisha Krishnan.

According to a recent survey conducted by Fincash, Trisha's star value has increased after Mani Ratnam's film 'Ponniyan Selvan' and now she is charging Rs 10 crore for her next film, thus becoming the highest paid actress in South cinema. 

Multi-starrer 'Ponniyan Selvan' was released in two parts and Trisha was seen in an important role in the film in which she shared the screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. 

Trisha will soon be seen in 'Leo' with Vijay Thalapathy. The film is scheduled to release in October. Vijay and Trisha are paired together after a gap of 14 years.

