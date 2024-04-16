Meet Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's bodyguard Prakash Singh aka Sonu, his salary is more than CTC of CEOs, earns Rs..

Twitter
The name of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s bodyguard is Sonu. He has been by Anushka Sharma for many years and now also serves as a bodyguard for the former India skipper.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 03:05 PM IST

Former India captain and IPL 2024 RCB opener Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are one of the most famous and influential couples in India. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy a huge fan following with people often curious about details of their personal life or something as simple as taking a photo with them when spotted in public. 

This is the reason why both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are often in need of tight and reliable security to not only protect their but also their children's privacy. Today, we will tell you about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's bodyguard who takes care of their safety in public and makes sure no one invades the couple's privacy. 

The name of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s bodyguard is Sonu. He has been by Anushka Sharma for many years and now also serves as a bodyguard for the former India skipper. Sonu, whose real name is Prakash Singh, in return for his services, also receives a hefty salary from the power couple. 

Let us tell you that Sonu was Anushka Sharma's bodyguard even before she married Virat Kohli in 2017. As per media reports, Prakash Singh aka Sonu's annual salary is Rs 1.2 crore, much higher than the CTC of many CEOs in the country. 

Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are deeply attached to Sonu and treat him as a part of their family. Anushka Sharma also makes sure to celebrate his birthday with pomp and show. In 2018, when Anushka Sharma was shooting for 'Zero', her photo celebrating Sonu's birthday on set went viral. 

Apart from Anushka Sharma, Sonu also looks after Virat Kohli's security during public appearances. When Anushka Sharma was pregnant with Vamika Kohli, he was often spotted with the actress, accompanying her whenever she stepped out. For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also recently welcomed their second child - a boy. They named him Akaay Kohli. 

