Meet actress who made debut as child artist in superhit film, quit acting after just one film, now works as..

Even though Anil Kapoor and Sridevi played the lead role in Shekhar Kapur's 'Mr India', all characters in the film made a special place in people's hearts. From Mogambo played by Amrish Puri, and Calendar played by Satish Kaushik to Mr India's gang of children.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 02:18 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Whenever there will be a discussion about cult films in Indian cinema, the name of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's 'Mr India' will be taken. Even though this film was released 37 years ago, in 1987, the dialogue, songs, and the star cast of the film are fondly remembered by fans. 

Even though Anil Kapoor and Sridevi played the lead role in Shekhar Kapur's 'Mr India', all characters in the film made a special place in people's hearts. From Mogambo played by Amrish Puri, and Calendar played by Satish Kaushik to Mr India's gang of children. Among these children was also a name that garnered love and popularity from the film. 

We are talking about the child actor who played the role of Tina. Her name is Huzaan Khodaiji. Despite gaining so much love and popularity through 'Mr India', Huzaan Khodaiji is away from the screen now. She chose a different career path, quit acting, and is now living away from the world of glitz and glamour. 

'Mr India' was not only Huzaan Khodaiji's first film but also her last. Unlike other star kids who try to make a career in films after becoming an adult, Huzaan Khodaiji quit the film industry after just one film. Huzaan Khodaiji was just 6 years old when 'Mr India' was released. She is 43 now and is a mother of two beautiful daughters. She is not only distanced from the world of films but also from social media. 

Once in an interview, while speaking about her acting career, Huzaan Khodaiji said that she felt embarrassed by the limelight and attention that she received. She told ScoopWhoop, "As soon as I shot the film, I left for Madras. My parents' friends were casting directors. I went for the audition and got selected. After that, I did some ads, but I get really embarrassed by the attention I get."

Reports state that Huzaan Khodaiji works in the marketing field and has built a successful career. As per a media report, Huzaan Khodaiji is working as an advertising executive in a company named Lintas.

