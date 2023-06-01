Meet Ajitabh Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's younger businessman brother who's living away from spotlight in London

Stills of Amitabh Bachchan and Ajitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is known as the megastar of Bollywood and an icon of the Indian film industry. Everything and anything related to him intrigues or excites his fans. Amitabh Bachchan's family is as famous as the star. His wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda, granddaughters Navya Nanda, Aaradhya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai need no introduction. But Amitabh's younger brother, Ajitabh Bachchan, has successfully managed to live a quiet life away from the spotlight and paparazzi. Let's get to know more about him.

Amitabh Bachchan's 5-year younger brother, Ajitabh Bachchan

Image source: Twitter

Five years after the birth of Amitabh Bachchan, his parents, Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, were blessed with another baby boy on May 18, 1947, and they named him Ajitabh Bachchan. Like Amitabh, Ajitabh also studied at Nainital's Sherwood College. Ajitabh was a bright student, and unlike his elder brother, Ajitabh developed his interest in business.

Ajitabh Bachchan's Journey from India to London

Image source: Twitter

After graduating from college, Ajitabh started his journey of becoming an entrepreneur. After working in India for a few years, Ajitabh moved to London and went on to become a reputed businessman. As per the Company Check, Ajitabh is associated with three companies and is a director with Qa Hydrocarbons Private Limited, Asn Hydrocarbons Private Limited, and Asn Innovative Private Limited.

Amitabh Bachchan became cupid of Ajitabh Bachchan-Ramola Bachchan?

Image source: Twitter

As per Bollywood Shaadis, Amitabh played a significant role in bringing Ajitabh and Ramola. It was Amitabh who introduced them to each other. According to Live India, when Amitabh was working as a shipping executive in Kolkata was friends with Ramola. Amitabh helped them to bridge the gap. The two fell in love, they got married and moved to London. Ajitabh and Ramola are blessed with four kids; a son, Bhim and three daughters, Nilima, Namrata, and Naina. Professionally, Bhim is an investment banker, Nilima is an aeronautical engineer and Namrata is a photographer and poet.



How is Kunal Kapoor connected with Amitabh Bachchan's family?

Image source: Twitter

Ajitabh and Ramola's younger daughter, Naina Bachchan left her job as a banker and pursued her dream of becoming an artiste. Naina came back to Delhi to work as an actor, and that's where she met Rang De Basanti-fame Kunal Kapoor. After dating for years, the two got married on February 9, 2015.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajitabh Bachchan's net worth

Image source: File photo, Twitter

Despite the geographical boundaries, the two brothers share immense love and respect for each other. As far as net worth is concerned, reportedly, Ajitabh has $20 million of net worth. Whereas his brother, Amitabh Bachchan has a net worth of more than Rs 3000 crore (around $400 million).