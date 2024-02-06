Meet actress whose debut film was blockbuster, her 2 movies earned over Rs 3000 crore, left Bollywood suddenly due to..

Zaira Wasim made her film debut by playing the role of a young Geeta Phogat in 'Dangal' (2016), which emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film, grossing more than Rs 2,000 crore worldwide.

Making a name in the competitive entertainment industry is a difficult task. Many Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan, Sridevi, and Alia Bhatt who have established themselves as stars, started their careers as child artists. Today, we will tell you about an actress who made a name for herself in the film industry but, at the peak of her career, she quit Bollywood and chose to live a life away from the glamour world.

The actress we are talking about today made her debut at the age of 14 opposite Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. She did two films with him which were both blockbusters and she became a well-known name in the Indian film industry. However, after doing only a couple of films, she quit the film industry. She is none other than Zaira Wasim.

She was then seen as an aspiring singer in 'Secret Superstar' (2017), which became the highest-grossing Indian film with a female protagonist. This film was also made with a modest budget of Rs 15 crore and was a hit at the box office. The film earned Rs 81 crore in India and its worldwide earning crossed Rs 912 crore. In this film, Zaira Wasim was seen in the lead role along with Aamir Khan. Zaira Wasim became a Bollywood superstar after giving two consecutive superhit films. At the age of just 18, Zaira Wasim achieved that position of fame for which actresses keep struggling their whole lives.

Later, Zaira Wasim was seen in the movie 'The Sky Is Pink' starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in 2019. But, even before the release of the film, Zaira decided to quit acting forever to follow the path of Islam.

'The Sky Is Pink' was a flop and collected only Rs 28.50 crore worldwide. So, before quitting acting forever, Zaira Wasim's films grossed Rs 3010 crore at the box office.

In 2019, Zaira announced via her social media account that she quitting the world of acting forever. In her post, Zaira said that "she is very lucky that people have given her so much love. But the time has come to surrender oneself to Allah and stay away from the world of glamour." This post surprised everyone but Zaira Wasim's decision was firm. However, before this, there were also reports of Zaira Wasim receiving threats. Some say that this is also a reason why Zaira Wasim decided to leave Bollywood.

Zaira Wasim currently lives in Kashmir. Even after becoming the top heroine in Bollywood, Zaira decided to leave the industry at the peak of her career. It has been 4 years now but Zaira Wasim never looked back at the world of glamour.

