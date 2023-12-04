Meet actress whose debut film was flop, relative of Ranbir Kapoor, quit acting at young age, mother was superstar

Sasha Agha’s mother Salma Agha gave superhit film 'Nikah' with Raj Babbar and in the film, Salma Agha sang the hit song ‘Dil Ke Armaan’.

Born on January 1, 1992, Sasha Agha is an actress who is a relative of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. Sasha Agha is the daughter of Salma Agha, who was a superstar actress of her era. Sasha Agha made her Bollywood debut with Arjun Kapoor in ‘Aurangzeb’, which was a flop film. Aurangzeb released in 2013 and was produced by Yash Raj Films. Just like her mother Salma Agha, Sasha Agha is also fond of singing and she has also tried her hands at singing.

Sasha’s mother Salma Agha gave superhit film 'Nikah' with Raj Babbar. In the film, Salma Agha sang the hit song ‘Dil Ke Armaan’. Sasha Agha’s debut film ‘Aurangzeb’ was directed by Atul Sabharwal and it the theatres on May 17, 2013. Aurangzeb failed to do good business at the box-office and managed to earn Just 17 crore. The failure of this film affected Sasha’s career in a big way.

After Aurangzeb, Sasha worked in films like 'Desi Katte' in 2014 and 'Ek Nikah Aur' in 2015 but these films also flopped at the box-office. The failure of these films forced Sasha Agha to quit acting and leave Bollywood forever. According to reports, Sasha Gupta is married to Sachin Gupta, who is associated with the music industry.

Sasha Agha and Salma Agha are related to Raj Kapoor family. Actually, Salma's grandmother Anwari Begum was the second wife of Jugal Kishore Mehra. Jugal Kishore was the nephew of Ramsarni Mehra and Ramsarni was the mother of Raj Kapoor. This means Jugal and Raj Kapoor were cousins and in a way Raj Kapoor was Salma Agha's maternal uncle. Sasha Agha is a distant sister of Ranbir Kapoor.