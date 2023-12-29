Headlines

Meet actress who took Rs 1 crore for one scene, not Sridevi, Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Nayanthara, Samantha

The movie 'Dayavan' was released in 1988. The film also featured many veteran actors including Madhuri Dixit, Feroz Khan, Amrish Puri, and Vinod Khanna. After the film was released, there was a lot of uproar over one scene.

Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 08:35 AM IST

Many movies were popular in Bollywood in the 80s and 90s. There were many Bollywood controversies during that time too. The most talked about was the kissing scene between Madhuri Dixit and Vinod Khanna. Even today, there is plenty of discussion around that scene. Now, let us tell you about the remuneration taken by Madhuri Dixit for this scene.

The movie 'Dayavan' was released in 1988. The film also featured many veteran actors including Madhuri Dixit, Feroz Khan, Amrish Puri, and Vinod Khanna. After the film was released, there was a lot of uproar over one scene.

According to media reports, Madhuri Dixit was paid handsomely for this scene where she was seen kissing and doing intimate scenes with Vinod Khanna. 

According to media reports, director Feroz Khan did not want her to say no to any scene in the film as Vinod Khanna was also trying to establish his position through this film. Madhuri Dixit had reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for kissing and doing intimate scenes with Vinod Khanna. There was a demand to ban this scene even at that time. Along with this, the director Feroz Khan was also asked to delete this scene from the film. 

Madhuri Dixit was criticised a lot by everyone for doing such a romantic scene with a person of her father’s age for money. Simply speaking, Madhuri had faced a tough time during this phase of her career.

