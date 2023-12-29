Meet actor who left studies, made tea on film sets, is from superstar family, net worth is Rs 280 crore, debut film...

Headlines

During Galatta Plus Mega Hindi Roundtable 2023, Abhishek Bachchan shared memories of his bad times. Abhishek said that when his father Amitabh suffered huge losses in business, he decided to leave college midway and join him.

Dec 29, 2023

From the Kapoor family to superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan's children, everyone is working in Bollywood. However, they also have to struggle as much as anyone to make their place in the industry. The actor we are talking about today is none other than Abhishek Bachchan, son of the megastar of the century, Amitabh Bachchan.

There is often talk of nepotism in Bollywood. It is believed that if a star has a child then they will easily get work in Bollywood. It is also said that if you get the work, then success is certain. But many times it happens that even after gaining a name in the industry, one has to show their ability for success. Today, we are going to tell you one such story, where the son of Bollywood's biggest superstar not only had to face trouble but even had to work as a tea maker on film sets.

There was a bad phase in Amitabh Bachchan's life, during which not only he but his family also had to face a lot of problems. During Galatta Plus Mega Hindi Roundtable 2023, Abhishek Bachchan shared memories of his bad times. Abhishek said that when his father Amitabh suffered huge losses in business, he decided to leave college midway and join him.

Abhishek said that he left his studies and came to his father and started helping him. "We were going through a lot of financial crisis at that time because Dad had started a company, in which he had to suffer a lot of loss. At that time I felt that I should support my father more than studies," he said.

Abhishek Bachchan revealed that before coming into films, he had become a production boy and used to make tea for the actors on the film sets. Later, he also worked in the industry as a production assistant and assistant director. Abhishek Bachchan may have faced a lot of difficulties in his initial days, but today he is a big name in Bollywood. He has given many hit films including 'Dhoom', 'Guru', 'Bunty Aur Babli', and 'Paa'. He worked in more than 60 films, out of which 38 were flops. 

Abhishek Bachchan, who once made tea for actors, today has a reported net worth of Rs 280 crores. According to reports, he earns around Rs 2 crore every month. According to Moneymint, Abhishek Bachchan's fee is Rs 10-12 crore for a film. Abhishek Bachchan made his debut in Bollywood with the 2000 film, 'Refugee'. The JP Dutta directorial also marked Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 'Ghoomar' along with Saiyami Kher. He will now be seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gulab Jamun', Remo D'Souza's 'Dancing Dad', and Maneesh Sharma's 'Dhoom 4'.

