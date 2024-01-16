Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who had superhit debut, then gave 14 flop films, quit acting, net worth is Rs 274 crore, is married to..



Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

There are many actors and actresses in the industry who try to make it big but fail to do so. Even star kids suffer from box office flops and lose out on their acting careers. Today, we will talk about one such actress who is the daughter of two superstars. When she entered Bollywood, everyone thought that she would become the next superstar but she decided to choose a different career path and quit acting very early on in her career. 

Today, we are talking about the actress Twinkle Khanna, superstar Rajesh Khanna, and Dimple Kapadia's daughter who is an author, columnist, interior designer, film producer, and former actress.

Twinkle Khanna was born on December 29 in Mumbai as the eldest daughter of veteran Hindi film actors Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna, with whom she shared her birthday. Twinkle Khanna is the niece of Simple Kapadia, an actress and costume designer. Her sister Rinke Khanna and cousin Karan Kapadia have also acted in films.

Twinkle Khanna attended the New Era High School, Panchgani, and the Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics. Twinkle Khanna wanted to be a chartered accountant and had also taken the entrance exam for the same but she instead joined Bollywood at her parents' insistence. 

Twinkle Khanna made her Bollywood debut opposite Bobby Deol in Rajkumar Santoshi's musical romance 'Barsaat' in 1995. The film performed well at the box office and was the sixth-highest-grossing film of the year. Her next film 'Jaan' with Ajay Devgn was also a hit at the box office. Twinkle Khanna also worked with Saif Ali Khan in the film 'Dil Tera Diwana' which failed to perform at the box office and was a flop. 

In her career spanning several years, Twinkle Khanna has worked with many superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, and Govinda, among others.

In 2000, Twinkle Khanna acted in the film 'Mela' which was a big box office flop. After this, she quit acting and switched career paths. 

Twinkle Khanna now is a recognised author and earns crores through her career as an author, interior designer, and film producer. As per a report in celebritynetworth.com, Twinkle Khanna's net worth is around 274 crore.

As for her personal life, Twinkle Khanna is married to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Together they have a son, Aarav, and a daughter, Nitara. They got married on January 17, 2001.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar fell in love during the making of 'International Khiladi' and 'Zulmi' in 1998/1999.

