Meet actress who was a superstar, then quit acting to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, career ended, now..

Reena Roy was one of the most successful actresses of her time. The Bollywood actress ruled the silver screen in the 70s and 80s but her career was ruined after she got married and moved to Pakistan for a few years. Today, Reena Roy is living an anonymous life, away from the world of glitz and glamour.

Reena Roy may be away from films today but she is still remembered by her fans for her several box office hits which also helped set an example in the industry. Reports state that when Reena Roy entered the industry in 1972, the first person to enter her life was Shatrughan Sinha. After dating each other for 7 years, reportedly, Reena Roy and Shatrughan Sinha parted ways.

After her bitter break-up with Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy fell in love with Pakistan's star batsman Mohsin Khan. They dated each other for quite some time before tying the knot. Reena Roy married Mohsin Khan in 1983 and moved to Pakistan. They welcomed a daughter named Jannat but their marriage did not last for long.

Reena Roy was not able to cope with Mohsin's lifestyle and in the year 1990, they both got divorced. Reena Roy said that Mohsin Khan wanted to settle down in London and take British citizenship but she was against the idea. After their divorce was finalised, Reena Roy returned to India sans her daughter. According to media reports, Reena's ex-boyfriend Shatrughan Sinha played a significant role in getting custody of her daughter.

After getting custody of her daughter, Reena Roy brought her back to India and changed her name from Jannat to Sanam.

Reena Roy never remarried again and remained single after her divorce. When Reena Roy tried to make a comeback in Bollywood after her sabbatical, she was unsuccessful in doing so. Ultimately, Reena Roy distanced herself from the industry and started living an anonymous life. Reports state that Reena Roy and her daughter Sanam now run acting classes in Mumbai.

