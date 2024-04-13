Twitter
'Envision a game aimed at...': PM Modi interacts with India's top gamers, plays VR game as 'NaMo OP', watch

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls PM Modi 'enemy of democracy', accuses him of upholding 'ideologies of Hitler'

Meet actress who belongs to royal family, got married at young age, then divorced, is now engaged to..

Aditi Rao Hydari was always different with her views and ideas about the world which is why she did not shy away from crossing the wall of religion and marrying her Hindu boyfriend Satyadeep Mishra at the age of 24. The marriage, sadly, did not last for long.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Aditi Rao Hydari became quite popular when she played the role of Mehrunissa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmaavat' in 2018. Aditi Rao Hydari, who effortlessly played the role of a royal, is so a princess in real life. The actress is part of the Hydari royal family. Aditi Rao Hydari was born in the royal family of Hyderabad. While Aditi Rao Hydari's grandfather was the Prime Minister of Hyderabad from 1869 to 1941, her uncle has also been the Governor of Assam. Not only this, Aditi Rao Hydari's great-grandfather J Rameshwar Rao was a courtier of the Nizam of Hyderabad. 

Despite belonging to such a rich heritage, Aditi Rao Hydari dreamed of making a career in films. She made her film debut with the Malayalam film 'Prajapathi' (2006) and gained immense recognition from Sudhir Mishra's film 'Yeh Saali Zindagi'. 

Aditi Rao Hydari was always different with her views and ideas about the world which is why she did not shy away from crossing the wall of religion and marrying her Hindu boyfriend Satyadeep Mishra at the age of 24. The marriage, sadly, did not last for long. 

Aditi Rao Hydari fell in love with Satyadeep at just 17 years of age. The two got married but then divorced mutually. 

Aditi Rao Hydari started her Bollywood journey in the year 2009 with the film 'Delhi-6'. So far, she has worked in over 34 films and series in her career. 

Aditi Rao Hydari is currently anticipating the release of her Netflix web series 'Heeramandi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 

As for her personal life, Aditi Rao Hydari met actor Siddharth on the sets of their film, 'Maha Samudram', in 2021. In March 2024, the couple announced their engagement.

