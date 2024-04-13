Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who was a superstar, then quit acting to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, career ended, now..

'Envision a game aimed at...': PM Modi interacts with India's top gamers, plays VR game as 'NaMo OP', watch

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls PM Modi 'enemy of democracy', accuses him of upholding 'ideologies of Hitler'

Meet actress who belongs to royal family, got married at young age, then divorced, is now engaged to..

Meet actor whose father was a superstar, made super flop debut with Sridevi, then quit acting, he is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who was a superstar, then quit acting to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, career ended, now..

Meet actress who belongs to royal family, got married at young age, then divorced, is now engaged to..

Meet actor whose father was a superstar, made super flop debut with Sridevi, then quit acting, he is now...

9 times Anushka Sharma inspired us with powerful messages

9 highest-grossing Indian film franchises

9 Bollywood actors who charge crores for private events 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

DC Vs LSG Highlights: Jake Fraser, Pant Shine, Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants | IPL 2024

Malaysian Beauty Queen Viru Nikah Terinsip Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video

Katchatheevu: The Tiny Island Fueling India-Sri Lanka Controversy | All About Katchatheevu Isla

Meet actress who was a superstar, then quit acting to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, career ended, now..

Meet actress who belongs to royal family, got married at young age, then divorced, is now engaged to..

Meet actor whose father was a superstar, made super flop debut with Sridevi, then quit acting, he is now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor whose father was a superstar, made super flop debut with Sridevi, then quit acting, he is now...

The song 'Neele-Neele Ambar Par' sung by Kishore Kumar in this film became quite popular, but despite this, Kunal Goswami's career came to a halt as soon as it began.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 11:34 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many star kids in Bollywood got work in the industry thanks to their parents' stardom but they could not sustain their careers. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who got support from his superstar father and also Sridevi but he could not succeed as an actor in films. We are talking about Manoj Kumar's son Kunal Goswami. 

Kunal Goswami started his career in the film industry with the film 'Kranti' (1981). As a lead hero, Kunal Goswami was seen opposite Sridevi in the film 'Kalakar' in 1983. This was his first film in which he got support from a superstar like Sridevi. However, despite such a strong start Kunal Goswami could not make a successful career in films. 

The song 'Neele-Neele Ambar Par' sung by Kishore Kumar in this film became quite popular, but despite this, Kunal Goswami's career came to a halt as soon as it began. 

Kunal Goswami went on to work in several films in his career including 'Ghunghru' (1983), 'Do Gulab' (1983), and 'Paap Ki Kaami' (1990), all of which turned out to be super flops. He also tried his luck in the 1989 film 'Aakhri Baazi' with Govinda, but none of his films were successful. Soon, Kunal Goswami stopped getting films after giving back-to-back flops. 

Reports state that seeing his son not succeeding in the film industry, Manoj Kumar, in 1999, relaunched Kunal Goswami with his own production house's film 'Jai Hind'. Rishi Kapoor and Shilpa Shirodkar were seen together in this film. The film was a mega flop and also led to the closing of Manoj Kumar's production house. 

After this film flopped in 1999, Kunal Goswami's film career ended completely. He then tried his luck on television but could not do anything special.

Kunal Goswami was never seen in any film or TV show after his career ended. It is unclear what he is doing now. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Babu KV, doctor who challenged Patanjali’s misleading ads, and won

'World Cup khelna hai': Rohit Sharma playfully teases Dinesh Karthik during MI vs RCB clash, video goes viral

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is first Indian film in 30 years in Cannes Film Festival's competition section

Who was the real Amar Singh Chamkila? Punjab's biggest star, accused of vulgarity, killed at 27, death remains unsolved

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement