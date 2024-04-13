Meet actor whose father was a superstar, made super flop debut with Sridevi, then quit acting, he is now...

The song 'Neele-Neele Ambar Par' sung by Kishore Kumar in this film became quite popular, but despite this, Kunal Goswami's career came to a halt as soon as it began.

Many star kids in Bollywood got work in the industry thanks to their parents' stardom but they could not sustain their careers. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who got support from his superstar father and also Sridevi but he could not succeed as an actor in films. We are talking about Manoj Kumar's son Kunal Goswami.

Kunal Goswami started his career in the film industry with the film 'Kranti' (1981). As a lead hero, Kunal Goswami was seen opposite Sridevi in the film 'Kalakar' in 1983. This was his first film in which he got support from a superstar like Sridevi. However, despite such a strong start Kunal Goswami could not make a successful career in films.

Kunal Goswami went on to work in several films in his career including 'Ghunghru' (1983), 'Do Gulab' (1983), and 'Paap Ki Kaami' (1990), all of which turned out to be super flops. He also tried his luck in the 1989 film 'Aakhri Baazi' with Govinda, but none of his films were successful. Soon, Kunal Goswami stopped getting films after giving back-to-back flops.

Reports state that seeing his son not succeeding in the film industry, Manoj Kumar, in 1999, relaunched Kunal Goswami with his own production house's film 'Jai Hind'. Rishi Kapoor and Shilpa Shirodkar were seen together in this film. The film was a mega flop and also led to the closing of Manoj Kumar's production house.

After this film flopped in 1999, Kunal Goswami's film career ended completely. He then tried his luck on television but could not do anything special.

Kunal Goswami was never seen in any film or TV show after his career ended. It is unclear what he is doing now.