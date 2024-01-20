Meet actress who played key role in TV serial Ramayan, worked with Amitabh, quit acting after marriage, she is now...

Padma Khanna is an Indian actress, dancer, and director who became a household name after playing the role of Queen Kaikeyi in Ramanand Sagar's epic TV show 'Ramayan' (1987-88). She is also remembered for her role in the film 'Saudagar' in which she starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

There are many actors in Bollywood and the TV industry who made a name for themselves but later quit the world of showbiz, got married, and moved to a different country in search of a diverse career path. Today, we will be talking about one such popular actress who not only worked in films but was also a household name on television. We are talking about actress Padma Khanna.

Padma Khanna is an Indian actress, dancer, and director who became a household name after playing the role of Queen Kaikeyi in Ramanand Sagar's epic TV show 'Ramayan' (1987-88). Padma Khanna worked in Hindi and Bhojpuri films as well in the 1970s and 1980s. She is also remembered for her role in the film 'Saudagar' in which she starred opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Padma Khanna has also worked in two Telugu films with N. T. Rama Rao, in 'Desoddarakulu' and 'Rajaputra Rahasyam'. She also acted in Odia movie 'Sakshi Gopinath' (1978).

Padma Khanna is also a trained dancer and started training at the age of 7 from Pandit Birju Maharaj. Padma Khanna was born in Banares and was introduced in Bollywood under the suggestions of actresses Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.

Padma Khanna made her debut as an actress with the 1962 Bhojpuri film 'Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo'. She got her big break in 1970 when she played a cabaret dancer in 'Johnny Mera Naam'. She played the role of a dancer in many other films including 'Loafer', 'Jaan-e-Bahaar', and 'Pakeezah' where she acted as a double for Meena Kumari in the opening sequence.

Padma Khanna also choreographed and acted in a musical based on the epic Ramayana at the Avery Fisher Hall, New York City, directed by her husband, Jagdish L Sidana. Padma Khanna has also directed a Bhojpuri film titled 'Nahir Hutal Jaya' in 2004.

Padma Khanna got married to late film director Jagdish L Sidana and the couple moved to the state of New Jersey in the United States in the 1990s. After her marriage, Padma Khanna said goodbye to the film world. Today, she has a Kathak academy in the US. Her children help her to run the academy.

READ | World's most expensive film ever, budget was more than Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, Adipurush, Salaar, Pushpa, RRR