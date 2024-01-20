Headlines

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

'Avoid tarnishing...': Sunil Gavaskar strongly reacts to ongoing Ishan Kishan controversy

Sania Mirza's father breaks silence on Shoaib Malik marrying Pakistani actress Sana Javed, says 'it was...'

Meet man, once treated Mother Teresa, net worth of Rs 16600 crore, one of India’s richest…

Main accused in Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video case arrested: Delhi Police

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

Meet man, once treated Mother Teresa, net worth of Rs 16600 crore, one of India’s richest…

Meet actress who played key role in TV serial Ramayan, worked with Amitabh, quit acting after marriage, she is now...

9 expensive spices in the world

7 Vitamin D rich dry fruits to eat in winter

8 benefits of coconut water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

Meet actress who played key role in TV serial Ramayan, worked with Amitabh, quit acting after marriage, she is now...

World's most expensive film ever, budget was more than Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, Adipurush, Salaar, Pushpa, RRR combined

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who played key role in TV serial Ramayan, worked with Amitabh, quit acting after marriage, she is now...

Padma Khanna is an Indian actress, dancer, and director who became a household name after playing the role of Queen Kaikeyi in Ramanand Sagar's epic TV show 'Ramayan' (1987-88). She is also remembered for her role in the film 'Saudagar' in which she starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 03:41 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are many actors in Bollywood and the TV industry who made a name for themselves but later quit the world of showbiz, got married, and moved to a different country in search of a diverse career path. Today, we will be talking about one such popular actress who not only worked in films but was also a household name on television. We are talking about actress Padma Khanna. 

Padma Khanna is an Indian actress, dancer, and director who became a household name after playing the role of Queen Kaikeyi in Ramanand Sagar's epic TV show 'Ramayan' (1987-88). Padma Khanna worked in Hindi and Bhojpuri films as well in the 1970s and 1980s. She is also remembered for her role in the film 'Saudagar' in which she starred opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan. 

Padma Khanna has also worked in two Telugu films with N. T. Rama Rao, in 'Desoddarakulu' and 'Rajaputra Rahasyam'. She also acted in Odia movie 'Sakshi Gopinath' (1978).

Padma Khanna is also a trained dancer and started training at the age of 7 from Pandit Birju Maharaj. Padma Khanna was born in Banares and was introduced in Bollywood under the suggestions of actresses Padmini and Vyjayanthimala. 

Padma Khanna made her debut as an actress with the 1962 Bhojpuri film 'Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo'. She got her big break in 1970 when she played a cabaret dancer in 'Johnny Mera Naam'. She played the role of a dancer in many other films including 'Loafer', 'Jaan-e-Bahaar', and 'Pakeezah' where she acted as a double for Meena Kumari in the opening sequence. 

Padma Khanna also choreographed and acted in a musical based on the epic Ramayana at the Avery Fisher Hall, New York City, directed by her husband, Jagdish L Sidana. Padma Khanna has also directed a Bhojpuri film titled 'Nahir Hutal Jaya' in 2004. 

Padma Khanna got married to late film director Jagdish L Sidana and the couple moved to the state of New Jersey in the United States in the 1990s. After her marriage, Padma Khanna said goodbye to the film world. Today, she has a Kathak academy in the US. Her children help her to run the academy.

READ | World's most expensive film ever, budget was more than Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, Adipurush, Salaar, Pushpa, RRR

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who started India's largest air charter company, has Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Shah Rukh Khan as clients

This actor's Bollywood journey is now a case study in UK; it's not Irrfan, Priyanka, Deepika, Shah Rukh, Aishwarya

Indian Police Force public review: Netizens slam Rohit Shetty's show for 'horrible writing' with 'no emotional connect'

'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Main Atal Hoon public review: Netizens hail Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, call film 'extraordinary biopic'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE