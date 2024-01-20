Headlines

World's most expensive film ever, budget was more than Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, Adipurush, Salaar, Pushpa, RRR combined

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', made with a massive budget, remains the world's most expensive film ever made, much more than the budget of many Bollywood films including Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, Adipurush, Salaar, Pushpa, RRR combined.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 04:02 PM IST

South superstar Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer film 'Adipurush' was released on the silver screen last year. This film was made with a budget of Rs 550 to 700 crores. But, do you know that 'Adipurush' is not the most expensive film in the world? Today, we will tell you about a film which is 6 times more expensive than 'Adipurush'. 

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' which was released in 2015, co-produced, co-written, and directed by J. J. Abrams was made with a budget of $447 million i.e. approximately Rs 3000 crore in Indian rupees. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' is the world's most expensive film ever. The film is a sequel to 'Return of the Jedi' (1983) and is the seventh film in the 'Skywalker Saga'.

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', set thirty years after 'Return of the Jedi', boasts of an ensemble cast including Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, and Max von Sydow.

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' made with a budget of Rs 3000 crore grossed a whopping $2.07 billion worldwide (Rs 1,72,06,86,46,500), breaking many box office records. It became the highest-grossing film in the United States and Canada, the highest-grossing film of 2015, and the third-highest-grossing film at the time of its release. 

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', made with a massive budget, remains the world's most expensive film ever made, much more than the budget of many Bollywood films including Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, Adipurush, Salaar, Pushpa, RRR combined.  

Here is the total estimated budget of Indian films that were released in recent years

Animal: Rs 100 crore 

Adipurush: Rs 550-700 crore

Pathaan: Rs 270 crore

Jawan: Rs 300 crore

RRR: Rs 550 crore

Salaar: Rs 270 crore

Pushpa: The Rise: Rs 200-250 crore 

