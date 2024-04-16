Meet actress who worked in 12 films, one mistake ruined her career, then disappeared suddenly, she is now...

Many actresses in the Indian film industry manage to win people's hearts with their performances but then their experiments with their appearance prove to be a dent in their career due to which they become a target of trolls and criticism. Today, we will tell you about one such Indian actress whose one mistake ruined her film career. She has now been away from the film world for many years and lives in obscurity.

The actress we are talking about here has worked with many top actors in the film industry including Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Shreyas Talpade. Have you guessed this actress? We are talking about Koena Mitra, who was seen in an item number of Anil Kapoor's 2004 film 'Musafir'. Koena Mitra is a successful model and beauty pageant titleholder who represented India at Miss Intercontinental 2001 and placed in the top 12.

Apart from Hindi films, Koena Mitra has also worked in Tamil films and Bengali films. She is mostly known for her item numbers and her appearance as Julie in the film 'Apna Sapna Money Money'. However now, Koena Mitra is away from the film world and is living an anonymous life.

Koena Mitra's one mistake at a successful time in her career ruined it completely. Reports state that Koena Mitra went through plastic surgery to improve her appearance but it instead had the opposite effect. The appearance of her face was spoiled due to this surgery, leading to some disfiguration.

Koena Mitra had undergone correction surgery on her face, which is named 'Rhinoplasty'. This surgery had a very bad effect on Koena Mitra's face and there were side effects. In one of her interviews, the actress said, "Every person's body reacts differently. After the surgery, there was a lot of swelling on my face. Just as it takes many months for the bones of the body to join together, it took a year for my face to heal."

The actress further said that due to the surgery, her cheekbones were badly damaged and her face was watery, due to which she started looking 'ugly'.

After the failure of the surgery, Koena Mitra had to endure a lot in her life.

Koena Mitra's career in films was ruined after her surgery was unsuccessful. Koena Mitra, who is also known as the 'Saki Saki' girl, has worked in 12 films in her career, which began in 2004. But, she is now living an anonymous life and has no projects. It is unclear what Koena Mitra is doing now.