Meet actress who became star after a song, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, quit acting after marriage, now..

There are many such faces in Bollywood, who gained fame as soon as they entered the industry but then said goodbye to the film world as soon as their career peaked. The reason behind this was either their wrong decisions or the compulsion of the family after marriage. An actress of the 80s, whom the industry named 'Tarzan Girl', also became a household name and came to be known as 'Jumma Chumma Girl', but the fame she gained within a short time was lost in an instant and she became anonymous. We are talking about the actress Kimi Katkar, who may not have worked in the industry for long but managed to win the hearts of the audience with her short innings in the film world.

Kimi Katkar did not play a long innings in the film industry, but her short innings were definitely memorable. At the height of her fame, Kimi broke ties with the film industry. She worked with veteran stars like Amitabh Bachchan, and Anil Kapoor and then fell in love with a photographer and left the industry.

The name of Kimi Katkar, who entered the industry in the 80s, is counted among the famous faces of the time. At the age of just 20, Kimi entered the world of glamour and earned a lot of name. But, suddenly the ‘Jumma Chumma Girl’ disappeared from the big screen.

Kimi, who played a small role in 'Patthar Dil', worked in many films. But, she got real recognition with 'Adventures of Tarzan'. Kimi Katkar grabbed headlines for her bold scenes in the film. Kimi Katkar is also remembered because of the film 'Hum' with Amitabh Bachchan. The song 'Jumma Chumma' of this film, filmed on Amitabh and Kimi, was a huge hit.

At the peak of her career, Kimi Katkar married filmmaker and photographer Shantanu Sheorey in 1992 and said goodbye to Bollywood. Fans were disappointed with this decision of Kimi, but she has no regrets. In an interview given to Herald Goa in 2009, Kimi said, "I feel I left the industry at the right time. After acting with Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) in ‘Hum’, what else was left for me to do? I was modeling for 17 years. I had to settle down to work continuously for 10-11 years. Everyone was surprised. After 'Hum', I started getting offers for films with Amit but when I said yes to Shantanu, I closed this chapter. In fact, because of this decision, I had to return a lot of the signing amount."

According to reports, Kimi had shifted abroad after marriage. After living abroad for a few years, she returned to India and is now living in Goa. Kimi Katkar's pairing was very good not only with Amitabh Bachchan but also with Anil Kapoor and Govinda. Kimi worked in great films like 'Dariya Dil', 'Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni', 'Sone Pe Suhaaga', and 'Khoon Ka Karz'.

'Gair Kaanooni', a 1989 film also saw Kimi Katkar working with Rajinikanth. In the film, the actor features in a special appearance.

