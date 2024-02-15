Meet actress who worked in many superhit films with Aamir, Salman, Akshay, quit acting at peak of her career due to..

Twitter
Headlines

Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Know what will remain shut on nationwide protest by farmers

Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Jay Shah's announcement on T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy goes viral

Meet man who 'created' Bollywood, gave first Rs 1-crore hit, introduced anti-hero, masala film formula, is forgotten now

Viral video: YouTuber wears Apple Vision Pro for non-stop 50 hours, watch his honest reaction

Aamir Khan's biggest flop earned Rs 2 crore, ended south star's Bollywood career, no star worked with director again

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Jay Shah's announcement on T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy goes viral

Meet man who 'created' Bollywood, gave first Rs 1-crore hit, introduced anti-hero, masala film formula, is forgotten now

Viral video: YouTuber wears Apple Vision Pro for non-stop 50 hours, watch his honest reaction

8 health benefits of tomato

Batters with 10000+ runs in Tests and ODIs

8 effective ways to reduce risk of heart attack

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

India's highest-paid actress charged more than Shah Rukh, Salman; faced body shaming, quit films, moved to US, is now...

Meet man who 'created' Bollywood, gave first Rs 1-crore hit, introduced anti-hero, masala film formula, is forgotten now

Aamir Khan's biggest flop earned Rs 2 crore, ended south star's Bollywood career, no star worked with director again

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who worked in many superhit films with Aamir, Salman, Akshay, quit acting at peak of her career due to..

Asin made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with 'Ghajini' (2008) opposite Aamir Khan. It was the first Bollywood film to gross more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 01:30 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Many actresses enter Bollywood in hopes of succeeding. While some become superstars and work with superhit actors and directors, others fail to fulfill their dreams. There are also many such actresses who, despite working in superhit films and becoming a star, choose to step away from the limelight. They quit acting at the peak of their career. Today, we will tell you about one such actress. 

We are talking about none other than Asin Thottumkal, popularly known as Asin. The actress entered Bollywood after earning a name for herself in the South. Even in Bollywood, Asin managed to work in one hit film after the other with many superstars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. However, her success and career were short-lived as, at the peak of her career, Asin got married and decided to quit acting and concentrate on building a family. 

Born on October 26, 1985, Asin has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films. She is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and has won three Filmfare Awards. Asin made her acting debut in the South Indian film industry in 2001 at the age of 15 with Sathyan Anthikkad's Malayalam film 'Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka'.

Asin made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with 'Ghajini' (2008) opposite Aamir Khan. It was the first Bollywood film to gross more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. Asin was then seen in 'Khiladi 786' opposite Akshay Kumar in 2012. After this, for 3 years, Asin did not work in any film. Her last appearance was in the 2015 film 'All Is Well'. 

Asin got married to Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma on January 19, 2016, at the Dusit Devarana Hotel in Delhi. The ceremony was attended only by close family members and friends. After her marriage in 2016, Asin retired from acting. Rahul and Asin are parents to one child, a daughter, born in October 2017. They named her Arin.

READ | Meet superstar who worked in over 540 films, net worth is Rs 581 crore, his mother is popular on social media, he is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India’s richest teacher, took Rs 50000000 salary cut, first pay was just Rs 5000, he now earns Rs…

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, got AIR...

Sonia Gandhi to file nomination papers for upcoming Rajya Sabha polls today, leaves for Jaipur

Meet man, an Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore daily, uses 20 phones at a time due to....

'Ahlan Modi': PM Modi's mega event in UAE ahead of inauguration of first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, check full schedule

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE