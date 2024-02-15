Meet actress who worked in many superhit films with Aamir, Salman, Akshay, quit acting at peak of her career due to..

Asin made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with 'Ghajini' (2008) opposite Aamir Khan. It was the first Bollywood film to gross more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office.

Many actresses enter Bollywood in hopes of succeeding. While some become superstars and work with superhit actors and directors, others fail to fulfill their dreams. There are also many such actresses who, despite working in superhit films and becoming a star, choose to step away from the limelight. They quit acting at the peak of their career. Today, we will tell you about one such actress.

We are talking about none other than Asin Thottumkal, popularly known as Asin. The actress entered Bollywood after earning a name for herself in the South. Even in Bollywood, Asin managed to work in one hit film after the other with many superstars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. However, her success and career were short-lived as, at the peak of her career, Asin got married and decided to quit acting and concentrate on building a family.

Born on October 26, 1985, Asin has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films. She is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and has won three Filmfare Awards. Asin made her acting debut in the South Indian film industry in 2001 at the age of 15 with Sathyan Anthikkad's Malayalam film 'Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka'.

Asin made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with 'Ghajini' (2008) opposite Aamir Khan. It was the first Bollywood film to gross more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. Asin was then seen in 'Khiladi 786' opposite Akshay Kumar in 2012. After this, for 3 years, Asin did not work in any film. Her last appearance was in the 2015 film 'All Is Well'.

Asin got married to Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma on January 19, 2016, at the Dusit Devarana Hotel in Delhi. The ceremony was attended only by close family members and friends. After her marriage in 2016, Asin retired from acting. Rahul and Asin are parents to one child, a daughter, born in October 2017. They named her Arin.

READ | Meet superstar who worked in over 540 films, net worth is Rs 581 crore, his mother is popular on social media, he is..