Meet superstar who worked in over 540 films, net worth is Rs 581 crore, his mother is popular on social media, he is..

Anupam Kher made his acting debut with the Mahesh Bhatt-directed film 'Saaransh' (1984). It was his breakthrough role.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

Childhood pictures of celebs keep going viral on social media every day. Looking at these pictures you won't even be able to recognize that these are your favorite stars. Many times celebs share their childhood pictures on their social media accounts. One such picture is going viral which features none other than Anupam Kher. 

Anupam Kher is one of the best actors produced by Bollywood. He has been part of the film industry for four decades and is still considered one of the best actors in Indian cinema. Anupam Kher made his acting debut with the Mahesh Bhatt-directed film 'Saaransh' (1984). It was his breakthrough role.

Since then, in the last 40 years, Anupam Kher has worked in about 540 films. Anupam Kher has worked in 540 films across all languages and he is still active in the industry so this list is not stopping anytime soon. Last year, Anupam Kher was seen in the film 'The Kashmir Files'.

Anupam Kher will soon be seen in 'Kaagaz 2' and then with Kangana Ranaut in 'Emergency'.

As for his personal life, Anupam Kher married actress Madhumalti Kapoor in 1979, but separated after a few years. Later, in 1985, he married actress Kirron Kher. Her son, his stepson, is actor Sikandar Kher.

As of 2024, Anupam Kher's net worth is Rs 581 crore, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Government of India also honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution to the field of Indian cinema and arts.

