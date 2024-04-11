Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, quit acting at peak of career, moved to US, is now..

Anjali Jathar was born in Mumbai and was always fond of dancing from a young age. She gained recognition long before entering Bollywood when she was seen in a Liril soap advertisement in 1991.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 01:11 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Many actresses in Bollywood made a special place in the audience's hearts with their acting and beauty and also worked with many superstars. However, then they suddenly disappeared, never to be seen in films again. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who was active in the film industry from 1994 to 1998 but then she quit acting and moved to the US. The actress we are talking about is none other than Anjali Jathar who has worked in several films with superstars Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Suniel Shetty. Her song 'Kya Ada Kya Jalve Tere Paro' with Suniel Shetty is popular to this date. 

Anjali Jathar was born in Mumbai and was always fond of dancing from a young age. She gained recognition long before entering Bollywood when she was seen in a Liril soap advertisement in 1991. Anjali Jathar made her Bollywood debut in 1994 with 'Madhosh'. In 1995, she appeared in several films including 'Aazmayish', 'Gundaraj', and 'Trimurti'. 

Anjali Jathar only worked in 9 films in her career but she gained popularity for starring in lead roles opposite superstars. She was also revered by the audience for her dancing skills. 

Anjali Jathar's last film was released in 1998 titled 'Khote Sikkey'. Atul Agnihotri and Ayub Khan played lead roles in the film. 

Anjali Jathar's name was also linked with Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi. Reports state that both of them were engaged and were about to get married, but their relationship ended before they could tie the knot. 

After 1998, Anjali Jathar quit acting and was never seen in a film again. The actress got married to Kaushik Paul and, with him, welcomed a son whose name is Riaan. They settled in San Francisco initially before moving to Raleigh where the actress now runs a dance academy called "Anjali Jathar Bollywood Dance Academy".

