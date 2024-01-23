Twitter
Meet actress who worked with Akshay, Govinda, Salman, was slapped by Rekha on set, disappeared from films, she is now..

Aarti Chabria worked with Nakul Kapoor in 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai', Akshay Kumar in 'Awara Paagal Deewana', Govinda in 'Raja Bhaiya', and Salman Khan in 'Partner'. After not being very successful in Bollywood, the actress tried her luck in films in other languages.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 03:40 PM IST

Just like in life, in films too, the process of teaching and learning continues throughout life. Whenever a new actor enters the world of films, there are many doubts in their mind whether they will be able to create their own identity among so many people or not. Actors often remain scared during their debut film and when they work with a senior actor in their first film, it is natural for the fear and nervousness to increase. Something similar happened with a newly minted actress on the set of a film released years ago. During the shooting of her first film, she got such a shock that she kept crying for hours.

Actress Aarti Chabria made her Bollywood debut in the year 2001 with the film 'Lajja' directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. In this film based on women, she shared the screen with not just one but many stalwarts. In 'Lajja', many experienced actors like Aarti Chabria, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Mahima Chaudhary, Sonali Bendre, Jackie Shroff, Ajay Devgan, Danny, Gulshan Grover were seen in important roles.

There was a scene in this film in which Rekha had to slap actress Aarti Chabria several times and according to media reports, the new actress had no prior knowledge about this scene, due to which when this scene was shot, she was in shock. According to the scene, Rekha had slapped her several times due to which the actress went into deep shock.

After the shooting of the scene was over, Aarti could not come out of the scene for hours and kept crying on the set. However, later after being explained a lot by Rekha and director Rajkumar Santoshi, she stopped crying. Now, if we talk about the career of the actress, Aarti worked with many leading actors after her debut with 'Lajja'.

She worked with Nakul Kapoor in 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai', Akshay Kumar in 'Awara Paagal Deewana', Govinda in 'Raja Bhaiya', and Salman Khan in 'Partner'. After not being very successful in Bollywood, the actress tried her luck in films in other languages, but when she did not get success there too, she distanced herself from the film screen. Today, this actress earns crores of rupees through lifestyle and fashion videos. She got engaged to Australia-based chartered accountant Visharad Beedassy in Mauritius and married him in a private ceremony in Mumbai in 2019.

