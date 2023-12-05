Meet actor who rejected both Ranbir Kapoor's Animal role and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur part; then gave three big flops

This actor rejected lead roles in both Animal and Sam Bahadur, which eventually went to Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal respectively.

Two Hindi films were released in theatres on December 1. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal scripted history breaking virtually all box office records and minting Rs 200 crore in three days. Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur did not quite go as crazy but did well for a smaller film, making Rs 25.50 crore. Both the films also saw the performances of their lead actors – Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal respectively – being praised. Yet, had fate had its way, another actor could very well have played both those roles.

The actor who rejected both Animal and Sam Bahadur

Before Meghna went to Vicky for the role of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur, she considered Ranveer Singh for the part. However, Ranveer was busy with 83 at that time and he wasn’t sure of doing another biopic so soon. Hence, he passed the role on. Furthermore, Ranveer had given dates to Karan Johar’s now-shelved film Takht he felt he would not have time to give to Sam Bahadur.

As far as Animal is concerned, reports now say that Sandeep Reddy Vanga approached Ranveer for the lead in the film, like he had for his Bollywood debut Kabir Singh four years ago. However, Ranveer felt that the role and subject is too dark so he said no to the role. It eventually went to Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh’s films after the pandemic

After the pandemic, Ranveer’s first major release was 83, the retelling of Indian cricket team’s 1983 World Cup triumph. While the film did earn Rs 193 crore, it was declared as a below average grosser due to its high budget. The film largely suffered due to the social distancing requirements in theatres and people’s hesitation in going to the theatres due to the pandemic. Ranveer’s next two films – Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar – were also unsuccessful at the box office. The actor eventually turned things around with the superhit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Karan Johar-directorial went on to earn over Rs