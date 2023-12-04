Sam Bahadur box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal film holds well, earns Rs 25.50 crore in opening weekend

Despite its clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur is holding well at the box office.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal essays the late Army officer in the biographical war drama, which released in the theatres last Friday on December 1. The film has Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh playing Sam's wife Silloo Manekshaw and India's former PM Indira Gandhi, respectively.

Despite its clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which has caused a mayhem at the box office earning over Rs 200 crore net in India its opening weekend, Sam Bahadur is holding well and has earned Rs 25.50 crore et in India its first three days of release.

The film took a slow start and had an opening of Rs 6.25 crore. It had a growth of over 40% on its second day of release and earned Rs 9 crore, and on Sunday, it added another Rs 10.30 crore taking its three-day net box office collection to Rs 25.55 crore, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com.

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer hasn't had a thunderous response at the box office as it has received middling reviews from audiences and critics, who have complained that Sam Bahadur showcases multiple anecdotes from Sam's life, instead of exploring the man behind the uniform.

The DNA review of Sam Bahadur reads, "The film often tries to pack too much in too short a time, ending up as a miscellany of Sam’s life rather than being a definitive account. That is why despite the stellar performances, some hair-raising battle sequences, and good music, Sam Bahadur remains less than the sum of its parts. Both Vicky Kaushal’s acting and Sam Mankeshaw’s stature deserved better."



READ | Sam Bahadur review: Vicky Kaushal's masterclass can't save this random series of anecdotes, Manekshaw deserved better