Sung by school students, composed by Iranian maestro: Story behind Bobby Deol's viral Animal entry song Jamaal Jamaaloo

Jamaal Jamaaloo is an Iranian song used as Bobby Deol's entry music in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Bobby Deol was on screen in Animal for a brief despite being the film’s primary antagonist. However, the actor did manage to leave a lasting impact with his screen presence. His entry in the film, set to a delightfully peppy Persian song, was particularly well received by fans. So much so that the song, in particular, has gone viral since.

Bobby Deol’s viral Animal entry song is called Jamaal Jamaaloo

The song used by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the scene introducing Bobby’s character is an old Iranian song titled Jamaal Jamaaloo. The song has been performed by the Khatereh Group and is almost half a century old. While most of the videos of Jamaal Jamaaloo now are after the release of Animal, listing it as Animal’s Iranian song, some older videos from 2013 exist on YouTube with comments from original fans. The peppy love song has lyrics that roughly translate to: “Oh my cutness, don't play with my heart; You are leaving on a journey. And I'm getting crazy; Oh my love, my beloved.”

The story behind Jamaal Jamaaloo and Khatereh Group

As per information on social media, the Khatereh Group was a girls’ musical choir active in Iran in the 1960s and 70s. The members of the group were in high school when their first album was released. Three albums followed. Noted Iranian composer Anoushirvan Rohani composed 45 tracks for the choir during their peak, almost all of which are known for their upbeat nature and peppiness. The song Jamaal Jamaaloo is said to have been released in 1977.

About Animal’s music

Animal has been making waves not just for its stellar box office performance but also its music. The film’s soundtrack borrows heavily from Punjabi folk and other iconic genres. Two of its Punjabi songs – Arjan Vailly and Duniya Jala Denge – have become chartbusters. The soundtrack also uses an instrumental version of AR Rahman’s Choti Si Asha from the 1992 film Roja and Ajay-Atul’s popular Marathi track Dolby Walya, originally used in Jaundya Na Balasaheb (2016).