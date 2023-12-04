Headlines

Sung by school students, composed by Iranian maestro: Story behind Bobby Deol's viral Animal entry song Jamaal Jamaaloo

Oxford announces 'Rizz' as the word of year for 2023, know what its mean

'Stretcher Nahi Hai': Shadab Khan's unusual exit after injury during National T20 Cup, watch viral video

Watch: Vicky Kaushal leaves Kiara Advani, Karan Johar in splits as he reveals what Katrina Kaif calls him

Not Shahid Kapoor, but this actor was Imtiaz Ali’s first choice to play Aditya in Jab We Met

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Oxford announces 'Rizz' as the word of year for 2023, know what its mean

'Stretcher Nahi Hai': Shadab Khan's unusual exit after injury during National T20 Cup, watch viral video

Cyclone Michaung updates : 5 dead as Chennai witnesses worst rain in 70-80 years

Batters with highest individual scores in IPL history

Things to eat on empty stomach

Financial tasks to do before December 31

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Cyclone Michaung updates : 5 dead as Chennai witnesses worst rain in 70-80 years

Indian air force plane crashes in Telangana, 2 pilots dead! | air force aircraft crash

AUS vs PAK: Mitchell Johnson is against David Warner's 'farewell test' vs Pakistan in this january

Watch: Vicky Kaushal leaves Kiara Advani, Karan Johar in splits as he reveals what Katrina Kaif calls him

Not Shahid Kapoor, but this actor was Imtiaz Ali’s first choice to play Aditya in Jab We Met

Young fan who got clicked with Deepika, Vicky Kaushal at airport, now spotted with Ranbir Kapoor, fans dub him 'Orry Jr'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sung by school students, composed by Iranian maestro: Story behind Bobby Deol's viral Animal entry song Jamaal Jamaaloo

Jamaal Jamaaloo is an Iranian song used as Bobby Deol's entry music in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 08:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bobby Deol was on screen in Animal for a brief despite being the film’s primary antagonist. However, the actor did manage to leave a lasting impact with his screen presence. His entry in the film, set to a delightfully peppy Persian song, was particularly well received by fans. So much so that the song, in particular, has gone viral since.

Bobby Deol’s viral Animal entry song is called Jamaal Jamaaloo

The song used by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the scene introducing Bobby’s character is an old Iranian song titled Jamaal Jamaaloo. The song has been performed by the Khatereh Group and is almost half a century old. While most of the videos of Jamaal Jamaaloo now are after the release of Animal, listing it as Animal’s Iranian song, some older videos from 2013 exist on YouTube with comments from original fans. The peppy love song has lyrics that roughly translate to: “Oh my cutness, don't play with my heart; You are leaving on a journey. And I'm getting crazy; Oh my love, my beloved.”

The story behind Jamaal Jamaaloo and Khatereh Group

As per information on social media, the Khatereh Group was a girls’ musical choir active in Iran in the 1960s and 70s. The members of the group were in high school when their first album was released. Three albums followed. Noted Iranian composer Anoushirvan Rohani composed 45 tracks for the choir during their peak, almost all of which are known for their upbeat nature and peppiness. The song Jamaal Jamaaloo is said to have been released in 1977.

About Animal’s music

Animal has been making waves not just for its stellar box office performance but also its music. The film’s soundtrack borrows heavily from Punjabi folk and other iconic genres. Two of its Punjabi songs – Arjan Vailly and Duniya Jala Denge – have become chartbusters. The soundtrack also uses an instrumental version of AR Rahman’s Choti Si Asha from the 1992 film Roja and Ajay-Atul’s popular Marathi track Dolby Walya, originally used in Jaundya Na Balasaheb (2016).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bangladesh pip India in WTC 2025 points table after historic win over New Zealand, jump at…

What is water fasting? Can it help you lose weight?

IPL 2024 mini auction to be held in Dubai on December 19: Here's what you need to know

Assembly Elections 2023: Piyush Goyal takes 'Moye Moye' dig at Rahul Gandhi after Congress' poll defeats

Not Anil Kapoor, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's original choice for Mr India, he rejected film because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE