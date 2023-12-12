Meet actor who has given 38 flops, 1 solo hit in 23 years, debut film was disaster, net worth is Rs 280 crore, earns...

Abhishek Bachchan is a popular name in film industry and has worked in several superhit films like Dhoom, Guru, Bunty Aur Babli and others.

The entry of star kids into Bollywood has now become a trend with many star kids including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Jahnvhi Kapoor, entering Bollywood to try their hands at acting. It is however, interesting to note that many star kids have failed to achieve success in Bollywood and it would not be wrong to say that the children of Bollywood actors have been trying their luck in Bollywood for decades now.

One such star kid who has failed to become a big star is Abhishek Bachchan, who is the son of superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan, however, is a popular name in film industry and has worked in several superhit films like Dhoom, Guru, Bunty Aur Babli and others.

Abhishek Bachchan has worked in more than 50 films in his career so far but he has delivered only few hit films, including Happy New Year, Dhoom, Dhoom 2, Dhoom 3, Bol Bachchan, Paa, Bunty Aur Babli and Housefull 3. It is to be noted that Abhishek Bachchan’s debut film Refugee was also a flop.

According to reports, Abhishek Bachchan's net worth is around Rs 280 crore. The actor earns Around Rs 2 crore monthly.

There is no denying the fact that Abhishek Bachchan is a good actor and he has worked in many critically acclaimed films to prove his acting skills. His performances in his most recent films like Dasvi and Ghoomer have been praised by critics and fans alike. Abhishek Bachchan made his OTT debut with the web series Breathe Into the Shadows.