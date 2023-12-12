Meet actor who has given 38 flops, 1 solo hit in 23 years, debut film was disaster, net worth is Rs 280 crore, earns...

Headlines

Avanii Siingh: Fashion icon with a heart of gold - distributes food and stationery to underprivileged children

Lived in chawl with 5 friends, was rejected by NSD thrice, wanted to kill himself; do you know this National Awardee?

Moon-Mars aspects in synastry: Have you found “The One”

Omar Abdullah-Payal Abdullah divorce case: Delhi HC dismisses former J-K CM's plea

When Beauty Meets Spirituality: Dr Shagun Gupta Speaks on the Importance of Spiritual Well-Being at Mumbai Event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Avanii Siingh: Fashion icon with a heart of gold - distributes food and stationery to underprivileged children

Lived in chawl with 5 friends, was rejected by NSD thrice, wanted to kill himself; do you know this National Awardee?

Moon-Mars aspects in synastry: Have you found “The One”

Ayurvedic foods that transform overall health

Extinct species of India 

8 superfoods for dental wellness

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

Not Kiara Advani, this actress is becoming hugely popular in India, she is now labelled as...

Lived in chawl with 5 friends, was rejected by NSD thrice, wanted to kill himself; do you know this National Awardee?

This stand-up comedian, reality star lost his mother at 14, used to work for Rs 60 per day at a shop, now earns...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who has given 38 flops, 1 solo hit in 23 years, debut film was disaster, net worth is Rs 280 crore, earns...

Abhishek Bachchan is a popular name in film industry and has worked in several superhit films like Dhoom, Guru, Bunty Aur Babli and others.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The entry of star kids into Bollywood has now become a trend with many star kids including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Jahnvhi Kapoor, entering Bollywood to try their hands at acting. It is however, interesting to note that many star kids have failed to achieve success in Bollywood and it would not be wrong to say that the children of Bollywood actors have been trying their luck in Bollywood for decades now.

One such star kid who has failed to become a big star is Abhishek Bachchan, who is the son of superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan, however, is a popular name in film industry and has worked in several superhit films like Dhoom, Guru, Bunty Aur Babli and others.

Abhishek Bachchan has worked in more than 50 films in his career so far but he has delivered only few hit films, including Happy New Year, Dhoom, Dhoom 2, Dhoom 3, Bol Bachchan, Paa, Bunty Aur Babli and Housefull 3. It is to be noted that Abhishek Bachchan’s debut film Refugee was also a flop.

According to reports, Abhishek Bachchan's net worth is around Rs 280 crore. The actor earns Around Rs 2 crore monthly.

There is no denying the fact that Abhishek Bachchan is a good actor and he has worked in many critically acclaimed films to prove his acting skills. His performances in his most recent films like Dasvi and Ghoomer have been praised by critics and fans alike. Abhishek Bachchan made his OTT debut with the web series Breathe Into the Shadows.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore, bigger than SRK's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Ranbir's Vastu

Mukesh Ambani gets ready to challenge Netflix, Amazon Prime as India's richest man moves a step towards...

Who is Akash Anand, Mayawati's nephew and her successor to lead BSP?

Animal star Triptii Dimri, rumoured ex of Anushka Sharma's brother, just made this big statement about Virat Kohli

Delhi-NCR winters: Delhi sees coldest day of season at 6.5°C, Gurgaon at 8.3°C; check IMD forecast for next few days

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE