Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Electoral Bonds: EC releases complete list of donors, parties, unique numbers as revealed by SBI, check details

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals’ star bowler ruled out, big blow comes after…

Can Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal run government from jail? Here's what law says

Teacher dances to item song inside classroom, viral video angers internet

Meet man, led Narayana Murthy’s Rs 644000 crore Infosys, transformed ICICI Bank, trusted by Mukesh Ambani for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Sanjay Dutt, got married at peak of career, quit acting, got divorced, is now..

Teacher dances to item song inside classroom, viral video angers internet

Meet actor, who quit school, begged on Delhi streets, 5-second role in Rs 700-crore film changed his life, now owns...

Indian players with maximum strike rate in IPL history

9 Indian web series adapted from Hollywood shows 

Left arm spinners to take most wickets in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Sanjay Dutt, got married at peak of career, quit acting, got divorced, is now..

Meet actor, who quit school, begged on Delhi streets, 5-second role in Rs 700-crore film changed his life, now owns...

Imtiaz Ali thinks this actress is ‘better performer’ than Deepika Padukone: ‘Very tough but…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor, who quit school, begged on Delhi streets, 5-second role in Rs 700-crore film changed his life, now owns...

This actor, who used to act blind to beg on the streets of Delhi, auditioned for a film to enjoy free food.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 10:05 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Beggar whose life changed after 5-second role in blockbuster film
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The entertainment industry does change the lives of the people who work in it. We have often heard several rags-to-riches stories of actors. Whether it is Rajinikanth, who went from being a bus conductor to a superstar, to Jackie Shroff, who went on from living in slums to living in a bunglow, the lives of actors changed after getting fame and earning money. 

Another actor, who became famous with just a 5-second role, used to beg on the streets. He gave the audition for the film just for free food, but later, with the money he earned from working in the film, he owned himself a livelihood. The actor we are talking about is none other than Manoj Roy, the beggar in PK. 

Hailing from Bedeti in north-central Assam’s Sonitpur district, Manoj Roy is the son of a daily wager who lost his mother soon after birth, and later he dropped out of school to beg after his daily wager father fell too sick to work. He took a train to Delhi seeking a job, however, he fell back on what he was good at, acting blind, begging bowl in hand.

He said in an interview with Hindustan Times, “I was a regular at Jantar Mantar. A few months ago, two gentlemen approached me and asked if I could act. I told them acting is what I do to ensure two square meals. They gave me a phone number and a Rs 20 note before leaving." 

Later, he was called for the auditions at Nehru Stadium and beat seven other beggars, all visually impaired to bag a role in Aamir Khan's PK. He said, "I went the very next day and found myself among members of a film unit. I was taken aside for an audition with seven other beggars, all visually impaired. I cared little about the film or the actors; it was the free food that mattered, for a week till my selection." 

Manoj Roy got a 5-second role in Rajkumar Hirani's Aamir Khan-starrer PK wherein he played the role of a blind beggar. He had to stand and lean on a stick till Aamir Khan came and took away coins from his bowl. The movie also starred Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput along with others in key roles and turned out to be a blockbuster, The film collected Rs 722 crore worldwide. 

Manoj Roy revealed in the same interview that after he was featured in PK, his life changed. With the money he earned from the movie, Manoj bought a new shop in his village and said, "I returned to my village with the money earned from the film. I have a job in a village shop, a Facebook account, and a girlfriend too. People now call me PK Honey Singh. This is all because of the film."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Analysis of new WMO climate report which claims 2023 as hottest year

Meet supermodel-turned-actor, heartthrob came out as gay on national TV, wife left him, was paralysed, did B-grade films

Viral video: Zookeeper takes on lion in epic tug of war challenge, watch who wins

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans replace Mohammed Shami with former Kolkata Knight Riders pacer

This actor-filmmaker was highest paid star for decade, became bankrupt, sold family property, later bounced back with..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement