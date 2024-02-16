Meet actor who belongs to a Royal family, wished to become IAS officer, chose acting instead, career was ruined after..

Twitter
Many are unaware that Chandrachur Singh, born in October 1968, belongs to a very affluent family. His father is an ex-MLA from Khair (Aligarh) and his mother is the daughter of the Maharaja of Bolangir in Odisha.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

Chandrachur Singh is one of those actors of the 90s who gained immense popularity after he made his debut. People were sure that Chandrachur Singh would become the next superstar of the industry. Chandrachur made his Bollywood debut with 'Maachis'. His acting was much liked in the film and so were his good looks. But, his career came to a standstill suddenly as the 90s star disappeared from the industry. After years, when Chandrachur Singh returned to the screen, it became difficult for people to recognise him.

Apart from being known for his looks and acting skills, Chandrachur Singh is also counted among the most educated stars of Bollywood. Before foraying into acting, Chandrachur Singh wanted to be an IAS officer but he left his UPSC preparation to try his luck in the acting world. After Chandrachur Singh earned a lot of name in Bollywood, but, at the peak of his career, he met with an accident that changed his entire life. This accident created such turmoil in his life that its impact did not diminish for years.

The actor had once talked openly about this accident in an interview. He revealed that he was water skiing in Goa, during which he suffered a serious injury on his shoulder. Due to his injury, he was undergoing physiotherapy for a long time. It was because of this that he also had to leave some films.

In his film career, Chandrachur Singh worked in films like 'Maachis', 'Josh', 'Dil Kya Kare', 'Daag: The Fire', 'Silsila Hai Pyar Ka', 'Kya Kehna', 'Aamdani Athanni Kharcha Rupaiya', and 'Zilla Ghaziabad'. But, after this accident, he stayed away from films. 

Apart from the accident impacting his career, Chandrachur Singh was also very choosy about the projects he was a part of. The actor had even said no to many films in the hope of a good script. The films he did act in were also all super flops at the box office. All of this impacted Chandrachur Singh's career massively. 

Chandrachur Singh made a comeback to the silver screen after many years in 2020 with Sushmita Sen starrer 'Aarya'. Many could not believe that this was the same chocolatey actor with intoxicating eyes, with whom millions of girls had fallen in love in the 90s.

