Meet actor who was a superstar, worked with many star actresses, one mistake ruined his career, he is now..

Today, we will talk about an actor in the Hindi film industry who has worked in many hit films in the 90s. He was successful in winning the hearts of the audience right at the beginning of his career. This actor's pairing with most of the actresses of that era like Divya Bharti, Ayesha Jhulka, and Pooja Bhatt were all appreciated by the audiences. But, one mistake at the peak of his career, affected the professional life of this actor and his career was ruined.

The actor who gave competition to Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in Bollywood in the 90s was none other than Avinash Wadhawan. In the 90s, Avinash played many such characters in films like 'Dil Ki Baazi' with Akshay Kumar, 'Papi Gudiya' with Karisma Kapoor, 'Junoon' with Rahul Roy, and 'Geet' with Divya Bharti. He became the favorite artist of the makers and fans. Especially, his pairing with Divya Bharti was a big hit.

Avinash never thought that he would make a career in acting. He left engineering and came into the world of acting. When he was doing his MBA in Mumbai, his hostel friends told him that he looked exactly like a hero. Avinash's personality even at that time was that of a hero. The words of his friends stuck in his mind so much that he became a model and within no time he entered the world of acting. He was first seen in the film 'Pyar Ho Gaya' which was released in 1986.

Avinash's career was moving in the right direction. He was also getting offers for big films. But, the actor's personal life was not going well. The ongoing tension in Avinash's married life also affected his career. The result was that he had to give up offers of many good films due to personal reasons. Within no time, he moved away from the film world and turned towards regional cinema. The actor's divorce and second marriage had a great impact on his career.

Let us tell you that when Avinash did not get work for a long time, he made a comeback after years and played the role of a villain, he also appeared in some web series. He also started working on television but again, he could not get the stardom that he was getting when he began his career. Apart from films, Avinash has also earned a lot of fame through TV. He was seen in the popular TV show 'Balika Vadhu' and is now seen in several TV shows as a supporting character.

