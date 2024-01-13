Meet actor who did only 5 films in last 10 years, 2 were super flops, still earns Rs 3.26 lakh daily, his net worth is..

Hrithik Roshan's film 'Bang Bang' released in 2014 was a semi-hit. After this, Hrithik Roshan did the film 'Mohenjo Daro' in the year 2016. This film was made with a huge budget of Rs 138 crore and was able to earn only Rs 74 crore.

Hrithik Roshan has done only 6 films in the last 10 years. Out of these, only 2 films have been able to earn well at the box office. The film 'Vikram Vedha', released two years ago in 2022, also failed at the box office. In the 10 years from 2014 to 2024, Hrithik Roshan has given only 2 superhit films. Despite this, there has been a surprising increase in Hrithik Roshan's net worth. In 10 years, Hrithik Roshan's net worth has increased from Rs 85 crore to Rs 622 crore. There has not been an iota of difference in the stardom of superstar Hrithik Roshan, who has given only 2 hit films in 10 years. Hrithik Roshan has earned Rs 3.26 lakh every day in the last 10 years. Also, his net worth has increased by 1170 percent.

After this, Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' was released in 2017, which failed at the box office. In the year 2019, Hrithik Roshan's film 'Super 30' saved his face as the film was a hit. After this, the film 'War', released in 2019, also made good collections at the box office.

'Vikram Vedha', released in 2022, proved to be a megaflop. Even after this, there was not even an iota of difference in Hrithik Roshan's stardom. Even at the age of 51, Hrithik Roshan's charisma remains intact. Hrithik has earned Rs 3.28 lakh every day since 2014.

According to a report by Business Standard in 2014, Hrithik Roshan's net worth was said to be Rs 85 crore. Hrithik Roshan was at number 9 among the richest stars. According to the wealth management report in the year 2020, Hrithik Roshan's net worth has now crossed Rs 622 crore.

Along with net worth, Hrithik Roshan also has a collection of luxurious bungalows and cars in Mumbai. Hrithik Roshan has a seafacing apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area, which is worth more than Rs 100 crore.

Hrithik Roshan charges a fee of Rs 80-85 crore for each of his films. Now, Hrithik Roshan's 3 films are ready for release in the coming years. Of these, 'Fighter', 'War 2', and 'Krrish 4' are ready to make a splash at the box office.