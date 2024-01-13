Meet actor who did only 5 films in last 10 years, 2 were super flops, still earns Rs 3.26 lakh daily, his net worth is..

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'All Khans united': Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Aamir Khan at Ira's wedding reception, fans react

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

Most hardworking animals in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who did only 5 films in last 10 years, 2 were super flops, still earns Rs 3.26 lakh daily, his net worth is..

Hrithik Roshan's film 'Bang Bang' released in 2014 was a semi-hit. After this, Hrithik Roshan did the film 'Mohenjo Daro' in the year 2016. This film was made with a huge budget of Rs 138 crore and was able to earn only Rs 74 crore.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hrithik Roshan has done only 6 films in the last 10 years. Out of these, only 2 films have been able to earn well at the box office. The film 'Vikram Vedha', released two years ago in 2022, also failed at the box office. In the 10 years from 2014 to 2024, Hrithik Roshan has given only 2 superhit films. Despite this, there has been a surprising increase in Hrithik Roshan's net worth. In 10 years, Hrithik Roshan's net worth has increased from Rs 85 crore to Rs 622 crore. There has not been an iota of difference in the stardom of superstar Hrithik Roshan, who has given only 2 hit films in 10 years. Hrithik Roshan has earned Rs 3.26 lakh every day in the last 10 years. Also, his net worth has increased by 1170 percent.

Hrithik Roshan's film 'Bang Bang' released in 2014 was a semi-hit. After this, Hrithik Roshan did the film 'Mohenjo Daro' in the year 2016. This film was made with a huge budget of Rs 138 crore and was able to earn only Rs 74 crore.

After this, Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' was released in 2017, which failed at the box office. In the year 2019, Hrithik Roshan's film 'Super 30' saved his face as the film was a hit. After this, the film 'War', released in 2019, also made good collections at the box office.

'Vikram Vedha', released in 2022, proved to be a megaflop. Even after this, there was not even an iota of difference in Hrithik Roshan's stardom. Even at the age of 51, Hrithik Roshan's charisma remains intact. Hrithik has earned Rs 3.28 lakh every day since 2014.

According to a report by Business Standard in 2014, Hrithik Roshan's net worth was said to be Rs 85 crore. Hrithik Roshan was at number 9 among the richest stars. According to the wealth management report in the year 2020, Hrithik Roshan's net worth has now crossed Rs 622 crore.

Along with net worth, Hrithik Roshan also has a collection of luxurious bungalows and cars in Mumbai. Hrithik Roshan has a seafacing apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area, which is worth more than Rs 100 crore.

Hrithik Roshan charges a fee of Rs 80-85 crore for each of his films. Now, Hrithik Roshan's 3 films are ready for release in the coming years. Of these, 'Fighter', 'War 2', and 'Krrish 4' are ready to make a splash at the box office.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why did Queen of Jaipur Maharani Gayatri Devi spend five months in Tihar Jail? Know here

Man narrowly escapes massive king cobra's fearsome attack in viral video, watch

West Bengal: 12 arrested in connection with 'sadhus assault' brought to Raghunathpur Sub-Divisional Court

As Delhi's air quality turns severe again, anti-pollution panel reimposes GRAP-III restrictions

CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s heartwarming gesture delights fan on birthday, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE