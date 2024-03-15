Meet actor, who once struggled to arrange Rs 6 school fees, now owns Rs 60 crore house, is worth Rs 1800 crore

This actor once struggled to arrange Rs 6 fees for school fees but now earns over Rs 100 crore per film.

The kid you are seeing in the picture saw financial difficulties in his childhood despite being the son of a producer. However, with his hard work over the years, he has not only made his place in the hearts of the audience but also lives a super luxurious life.

The actor we are talking about made his Bollywood debut as a child artiste and has now become a superstar who has given the first Rs 2000 crore film. Yes, he is none other than Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan is the son of popular Bollywood producer Tahir Hussain. He once revealed in an interview how his father despite being a producer, was always shot of money. He said in an interview with Humans of Bombay, "Though his films worked, he never had money and was always under debt and that time, when someone used to take debt from the market, it used to be at 36% interest rate. There was a period of 8 years in our life that was the worst. He was making a film that got delayed for 8 years and we were on the roads almost. I was about 10 years old at that time."

Aamir Khan then revealed how he had a unique school fee. For class 2 it was Rs 2, for class 6 it was Rs 6, and so on. He said, "Maximum fees at that time were Rs 10, however, in my entire school life, there was not a single year when we had paid the fees on time. The principal used to call out names in the assembly of those who didn't pay fees on time."

Though he had a struggling childhood, Aamir Khan has now become a star. He is known as Mr. Perfectionist and has given a number of blockbusters like Ghajini, Dangal, PK, Secret Superstar, Dhoom 3, and more. He now lives a luxurious life and owns a sea-facing house in Mumbai which is reportedly worth Rs 60 crore. He is not only a director but also a producer and runs a production company named Aamir Khan Productions. He reportedly has a net worth of Rs 1800 crore.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's last film Laal Singh Chaddha failed miserably at the box office after which he took a break from films. However, he is now back and is set to star in the upcoming film Sitare Zameen Par. He also produced Kiran Rao; 's directorial comeback Laapataa Ladies which garnered positive reviews from the audience.

