Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who worked with Sridevi, Sunny Deol, debut film was super flop, became a superstar overnight after..

Meet youngest IAS officer, son of autorickshaw driver, cracked UPSC exam at 21, his AIR was...

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under POCSO for sexually assaulting minor

New election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assume charge

'Closely monitoring': US State Department expresses 'concern' about CAA notification in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet youngest IAS officer, son of autorickshaw driver, cracked UPSC exam at 21, his AIR was...

Meet actor, who once struggled to arrange Rs 6 school fees, now owns Rs 60 crore house, is worth Rs 1800 crore

Meet 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin, bought electoral bonds worth Rs 1368 crore, worked as labour, he is...

Want to buy personal helicopter, know price here

Signs of Vitamin B12 deficiency on men's face

9 Indian actors who charged crores for cameos 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actor, who once struggled to arrange Rs 6 school fees, now owns Rs 60 crore house, is worth Rs 1800 crore

Aamir Khan hints at Andaz Apna Apna 2, has this to say about working with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan: 'We had this...'

Not Tamannaah Bhatia, but Vijay Varma has ‘one-sided love’ for this Indian actress

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor, who once struggled to arrange Rs 6 school fees, now owns Rs 60 crore house, is worth Rs 1800 crore

This actor once struggled to arrange Rs 6 fees for school fees but now earns over Rs 100 crore per film.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 11:03 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Aamir Khan's childhood pic
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The kid you are seeing in the picture saw financial difficulties in his childhood despite being the son of a producer. However, with his hard work over the years, he has not only made his place in the hearts of the audience but also lives a super luxurious life. 

The actor we are talking about made his Bollywood debut as a child artiste and has now become a superstar who has given the first Rs 2000 crore film. Yes, he is none other than Aamir Khan. 

Aamir Khan is the son of popular Bollywood producer Tahir Hussain. He once revealed in an interview how his father despite being a producer, was always shot of money. He said in an interview with Humans of Bombay, "Though his films worked, he never had money and was always under debt and that time, when someone used to take debt from the market, it used to be at 36% interest rate. There was a period of 8 years in our life that was the worst. He was making a film that got delayed for 8 years and we were on the roads almost. I was about 10 years old at that time." 

Aamir Khan then revealed how he had a unique school fee. For class 2 it was Rs 2, for class 6 it was Rs 6, and so on. He said, "Maximum fees at that time were Rs 10, however, in my entire school life, there was not a single year when we had paid the fees on time. The principal used to call out names in the assembly of those who didn't pay fees on time."

Though he had a struggling childhood, Aamir Khan has now become a star. He is known as Mr. Perfectionist and has given a number of blockbusters like Ghajini, Dangal, PK, Secret Superstar, Dhoom 3, and more. He now lives a luxurious life and owns a sea-facing house in Mumbai which is reportedly worth Rs 60 crore. He is not only a director but also a producer and runs a production company named Aamir Khan Productions. He reportedly has a net worth of Rs 1800 crore. 

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's last film Laal Singh Chaddha failed miserably at the box office after which he took a break from films. However, he is now back and is set to star in the upcoming film Sitare Zameen Par. He also produced Kiran Rao; 's directorial comeback Laapataa Ladies which garnered positive reviews from the audience. 

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Radhika Merchant performs garba with Orry in this latest clip from Jamnagar, watch

Meet Ratan Tata’s brother, lives in a 2BHK flat, doesn’t use mobile phone, he is owner of…

Meet actor, who quit CA exams to enter Bollywood, then made award-winning debut, but got 'blacklisted' because...

Election Commission uploads electoral bonds data received from SBI

World's highest paid director earns Rs 800 crore per film, once had Rs 2.5 lakh budget, then gave 8 Rs 1000-crore hits

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement