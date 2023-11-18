Medha Shankr reacts to 12th Fail’s success, recalls her ‘restart’ moment in life: ‘I got teary-eyed when…’| Exclusive

Medha Shankr expresses joy over 12th Fail's success and recalls her restart moment in life.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail starring Medha Shankr and Vikrant Massey is garnering much love from the audience. The movie opened to a positive response and saw a growth in its box office collection due to positive word of mouth.

In a recent conversation with DNA, Medha Shankr, who plays the role of Shraddha Joshi in 12th Fail, reflected on the success of the movie and also talked about her restart moment in life when she got rejected from several big projects but decided to not give up.

Medha Shankr reflects on the love 12th Fail is receiving and recalls how she got teary-eyed after one of the screenings of the movie. She said, “Initially, It took me some time for it to sink in. We were so busy with the back-to-back promotions, that we barely had time to breathe, but when it was released, it was at the Mumbai screening that it started to sink in. Before that, it was so hectic that nothing was understandable. Our focus was on the promotions but some moments made us realize that the kind of reception the movie is getting is absolutely incredible.”

She added, “We had started to have screenings before the movie released, so in Bhopal, where it was the first screening, I got really teary-eyed for the first time because it was me, Vikrant, Vidhu Sir watching the film with the audience and when the interval happened, the audience didn't let me walk from the last row to the exit door because they just hurdled around me for pictures. That was just a surreal moment for me, for somebody who comes from outside, worked hard for 6 years, and finally is getting her due. So that was one moment I felt, it was happening. And people are loving the movie more than we could have imagined.”

She further talked about Vidya Balan calling her to appreciate her performance and said, “Now it's out, and the response is phenomenal. The audience is calling it the best film of the decade, the best film of 2023, and what not. And it's not just the love from the audience but also from the industry. Like Vidya Balan, when she watched the film, she gave me a call to appreciate it, she said, “Oh Medha you are such a great actor, and I can’t wait to watch more of your work.” She was incredibly kind. Many industry people are praising my work, so I am very very grateful for being a part of a film like this and to get the kind of love that is coming our way. So it has been a fantastic journey.”

When asked about her restart moment in life, the actress recalls being replaced at the last moment in many films and said, “This was at the end of 2020, I came to Bombay in 2017 and started to audition in 2018. Initially, I got some work, but after that, it just stopped and I was constantly auditioning. For actors, in 2020, when Covid hit and the world was falling apart, it was a very geeky moment, especially for those who hadn't made their mark. It felt like, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to make it. You don't have any pay cheque, you are broke as hell. It was very very scary at that time.”

She further added, “During 2020, casting directors started to take note of me, that you are a good actor, they started calling me all the web series, main lead and this that. But what was happening was that in 3 big consecutive projects, I reached a stage that level, and the other girl would get it. There is one when you give the audition and you get rejected and the other one when you reach the top level and then the project goes to someone else. So that happened thrice with me in 2020 and that was a big blow.”

She continued to say, “I remember at the end of 2020, there was one moment when I was speaking to a friend on the phone and I was crying and was very angry. There was this tiny moment when I thought, am I even cut out for this, is it ever going to happen? Because I am doing everything right, so why the thing is not coming to me? At that moment I decided, that no, no, cancel, cancel, I couldn’t dwell on this victim mindset, I had to get up and work. So I let myself cry only for 2 minutes. And I remember, it was a very funny moment but I said to my friend while crying, “Yeh duniya idhar ki udhar hojaaye, main superstar banungi,” It was a very childish thing to say in anger, and my friend said I know. So that was a moment for me to hold on to and I said to myself that no matter what, I know that I’ll make it.”

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail traces the inspiring story of the struggle of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi. The film is based on a book of the same title and has collected Rs 35.65 crore at the domestic box office in 3 weeks and continues to rule at the box office.

