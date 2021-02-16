Vijay Sethupathi breaks silence on quitting Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan, Vijay Sethupathi

South star Vijay Sethupathi, who recently made headlines for blockbuster hit 'Master', recently opened up about quitting Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Vijay Sethupati revealed why he exited the film and what transpired thereafter. Vijay Sethupathi said, "COVID happened. It ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown, I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn't accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha in my schedule."

Talking about Aamir Khan, Vijay Sethupathi said he had the highest regard for the actor and that Aamir's selection of roles always inspired him to "attempt something different every time."

He said, "His selection of roles has always inspired me to attempt something different every time. When I got to know him personally for Laal Singh Chaddha I was even more impressed by his humility and knowledge of cinema. Just being with him is a learning experience."

Recalling that a superstar like Aamir flew down to meet him, Vijay Sethupathi said, "Aamir Sir personally offered me the role. He flew down to a small town in Tamil Nadu where I was shooting to narrate the script to me. For some reason, the director Advait Chandan couldn't come. Aamir Sir came alone, narrated the script and stayed overnight in that town and left the next morning. Such a big superstar and no airs. And he is a marvellous storyteller. The way he narrated the story was mesmerizing. I immediately said yes," the 'Master' actor said.

However, as we all know, Vijay had to ultimately opt-out of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to honour his other prior commitments.

Vijay tried his level best to accommodate dates for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' as he has several films lined up for the shoot. But due to the unavoidable issue, he parted ways with the team amicably.

Meanwhile, Aamir hopes that he gets to collaborate with Vijay on an interesting project in the future.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead and is releasing during Christmas weekend 2021.