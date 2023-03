Manushi Chillar and Alaya F groove to It's the time to Disco on UK streets, video goes viral

Credit: Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Actor Manushi Chillar, on Sunday, dropped a fun video dancing to the song It's the time to Disco along with Alaya F. Taking to Instagram, Manushi shared the video which she captioned, "Some shoot in the middle of shoot."

In the video, Manushi and Alaya could be seen dressed up in black outfits and dancing to Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan's super hit track It`s the time to Disco from Kal Ho Naa Ho on the streets of the UK along with their team members.

Soon after she shared the fun video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons."Nice and fantastic dance," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "So funnnn." What a dance," a fan wrote.

Earlier in the day, Manushi shared a BTS picture from her shoot which she captioned, "Night shoot in -6 degrees?? Triple check." Meanwhile, Manushi will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller, Tehran opposite actor John Abraham.

The action thriller, inspired by true events, marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan`s Maddock Films. Apart from that, she also has Varun Tej`s upcoming aerial action thriller VT13. Alaya F, on the other hand, will be next seen in Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla`s biopic `SRI` opposite Rajkummar Rao and in `U-Turn`

For the unversed, Manushi Chhillar won the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant, representing her home state of Haryana, and went on to become the sixth Indian to be crowned Miss World. Chhillar was born into a Haryanvi family on May 14, 1997, in Bamnoli village, Jhajjar district. Her father, Dr. Mitra Basu Chhillar, works for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and her mother, Dr. Neelam Chhillar, works at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences as a medical doctor and departmental head of neurochemistry. (With inputs from ANI)

