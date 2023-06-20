Manoj Muntashir slammed for his claim that Lord Hanuman ‘Bhagwan nahi, Bhakt hai’, netizens say 'isse koi chup karao'

Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir claims Lord Hanuman 'Bhagwan nahi, Bhakt hai'

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer-Adipurush has been grabbing headlines since the film's release. After claiming that Adipurush is merely inspired by Ramayana, Manoj Muntashir, the dialogue writer has made yet another claim. Recently, a video went viral on social media wherein he can be heard claiming Lord Hanuman ‘bhagwan nhi bhakt hai’ has left fans furious.

During a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Manoj Muntashir claimed that lord Hanuman was not a god and said, “Bajrangbali bhagwan nahi, bhakt hai. Humne unko bhagwan banaya hai. (Lord Hanuman is not God but a mere devotee. We have made them God)." Defending his dialogue in the movie, he further added that Hanuman didn’t communicate as Shri Ram did and said, "Bajrangbali darshanic bate nahi karte hai.”

Manoj Muntashir’s this statement has left fans furious and they want him to stop giving interviews. The clip from the interview went viral on social media. One of the comments read, “The very first thing he should do is stop giving interviews.” Another said, “Get yourself checked.” Another wrote, “Hanuman ji was an incarnation of lord Shiva, this stupid man has no brains and he is writing dialogues for Ramayana.” Another wrote, “he is doing for damage than good.” "Someone please make him quiet," another user commented.

Manoj Muntashir has been facing the heat for the ‘tapori dialogues’ of Lord Hanuman in Om Raut’s Adipurush. The makers are now forced to revise the dialogues in the movie and issued a statement that read, “The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring they resonate with the core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days.”

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Dedatta Nage (Lord Hanuman) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). Released on June 16, the movie has already collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide at the box office despite facing backlash due to its poor VFX and ‘cringe’ dialogues.

Read Amid backlash, Adipurush makers decide to change controversial dialogue in Prabhas-starrer