Amid backlash, Adipurush makers decide to change controversial dialogue in Prabhas-starrer

Finally, the makers of Adipurush realised that they have hurt the audience's sentiments, and they decided to change the cringe-worthy lines said by Bajrang and other characters in the film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

The poster of Adipurush featuring Prabhas

Owing to the major backlash Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush is facing, the makers have now decided to change the controversial dialogue of the film. T-Series' official spokesperson shared a note, that says, "Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film’s dialogues –Valuing the input of the public and the audience." 

The note further adds, "The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office ,the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large."  

