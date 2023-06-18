Amid backlash, Adipurush makers decide to change controversial dialogue in Prabhas-starrer

The poster of Adipurush featuring Prabhas

Owing to the major backlash Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush is facing, the makers have now decided to change the controversial dialogue of the film. T-Series' official spokesperson shared a note, that says, "Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film’s dialogues –Valuing the input of the public and the audience."

The note further adds, "The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office ,the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large."