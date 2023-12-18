Manoj Bajpayee opens up on how Animal, Sam Bahadur impacted Joram: ‘Box office obsession has ruined...’

Manoj Bajpayee shares how Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur impacted Joram.

With blockbusters like Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Animal, 2023 saw Bollywood making a comeback. However, Manoj Bajpayee feels that the excessive chatter surrounding a film’s box office business has rid cinema of its sanctity. He also shared how Animal and Sam Bahadur have impacted his recent release Joram.

In an interview with News18, Manoj Bajpayee said, "I’ve always spoken against the obsession with box office. I’ve always believed that it has ruined the culture of filmmaking in our country. Numbers being thrown at people’s faces isn’t the right thing to do."

He further added that what has caused more harm is that even the audience has started speaking that language and said, "In a conversation with them, they’ll suddenly quote the amount that a film has made. They feel that if a film has collected Rs 100 crore or above, it’s a very good film and that it qualifies for all kinds of honours in this country," He further said, "This mindset has ruined everything related to our cinema movement. It has done so much damage to the aspect of creativity in the film industry."

He further continued to say, "Now what happens is that when you’re making a film, you’re thinking about how to fool an audience to come to a theatre and come up with tricks to show that you’ve earned Rs 10 crore above its real collections on its first day. It’s like our key responsibility has changed completely. We’re now only thinking about how to make money from the word go, right from the scriptwriting stage."

Talking about how Animal and Sam Bahadur impacted Joram, Manoj Bajpayee said, "We knew that Animal and Sam Bahadur are two very big films. A lot of money was spent on both films. There was and still a hype around Animal. But we couldn’t afford to spend that much money on our film because Joram was a different kind of a film and we could only allot a certain amount of money to promote and publicize it."

He further added, "We didn’t want to over-burden our film. We were very practical and realistic about it. We knew that we couldn’t be idealistic about the situation and our film. And that’s why the pressure on us was less in terms of earning profits as quickly as possible."

Helmed by Devashish Makhija and produced by Zee Studios with Makhijafilm, It stars Manoj Bajpayee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Smita Tambe. The film revolves around the story of a desperate man and his infant daughter fleeing a system that wants them crushed at any cost, a cop giving unwilling chase, and a bereaved mother seeking ruthless vengeance collide in a tense survival thriller across a brutal landscape of devastated forests, blind greed, rebellion, and the bloody aftershocks of development. The film hit the theatres on December 8 and received much appreciation from the audience.