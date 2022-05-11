Mandira Bedi flaunts her sexy curves in red bikini, shares mesmerising photos

Credit: Mandira Bedi/Instagram

On Wednesday, Mandira Bedi stunned her fans when she dropped photos in a red bikini while flaunting her sexy curves. She looks mesmerising in her photos which are now going viral on social media.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “#thankyou for the sunshine, the sea, the sand and the brilliant 4 days. It made my week, it made my month!” One of the fans commented, “Proud of you.” The second one mentioned, “Fitness personified.” The third person mentioned, “Somewhere u forgot to age madam.”

Take a look:

A few days ago, the actress was trolled for posting for with her male friend. Mandira had uploaded a series of pool images with her male pal on Instagram. She captioned the post with her friend, "Happy Birthday Adi. This photograph says it all. What you mean to me. How long we have know each other. What our equation is. And how much I trust you (to do this in #covidtimes) #sumsitup. May more happiness love and success find it's way to you. Love you, my dearest friend from the age of 17! @adimots.”

People started dropping hateful comments under her post. Therefore, Mandira had to turn off the comments later. Also read: Mandira Bedi reveals she got 'stared down' by cricketers, felt 'intimidated' while hosting matches

For the unversed, in June of last year, her husband Raj Kaushal died of a heart attack. Following her husband's death, Mandira revealed details about her life. Mandira told PTI that her greatest source of motivation is her children.

She'd stated, "My motivation to keep working, striving and doing better... My greatest motivation is my children. Everything I do, I do for them. They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. They are the reason that I have courage, strength, the reason for me to earn. I need to be a good parent for them."