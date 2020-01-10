'Malang' Song 'Chal Ghar Chalen': Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani add life to this soul-stirring track

The makers of Malang today released the first song from the movie titled 'Chal Ghar Chalen' which is sure to be the love anthem of the season with the enchanting chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

A potent dose of love, passion, and layers of grey to it, the song is everything that will make you feel loved and will tug at your heartstrings.

The makers, Luv films took to their social media and shared the song. They captioned the post saying, "They took away his love, now he will destroy their world. #ChalGharChalen out now. Link in bio. @malangfilm @adityaroykapur @dishapatani @anilskapoor @khemster2 @mohitsuri @mithoon11 @quadri.sayeed @arijitsingh #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar @jayshewakramani @tseries.official @tseriesfilms".

The song, ‘Chal Ghar Chalen’ has been composed by Mithoon and is sung by Arijit Singh. The lyrics have been written by Sayeed Quadri.

Looking hot as ever, Disha and Aditya are at their best and their fresh and easy chemistry is one thing that will keep you hooked on to the song.

Yesterday the makers had released the teaser of the song which made the audience super excited.

Malang’s poster and trailer have already received immense love from the audience.

The film which is all set to release on 7th February 2020 was elaborately shot in parts of Mauritius, Goa, and Mumbai and the trailer certainly gives away the right dose of mystery and chemistry that one can expect from Mohit Suri.

The film is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.

Watch the video here.