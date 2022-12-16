Malaika Arora takes a dig at paparazzi, says 'why are you focusing on my...'

File photo

In one of the episodes of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora has revealed that she gets irritated when paparazzi take inappropriate photos of celebrities.

Speaking with comedian Bharti Singh, she said, “I have never scolded anyone unless someone pushed me or did anything. But what irritates me is you are clicking photos, yahan ke photos lo na (pointing towards the portion above her chest). They are clicking photos of this part and that part (points towards her chest and hips). The camera goes here and there. I have a problem with that.”

She added, “Why are you focusing on my a**, my t**s. I am very proud of my body. But then they say, ‘if you don’t want to show, then wear clothes which cover everything.’ Why? I want to wear such clothes, what is your problem? I will dress the way I want.”

Malaika Arora and Bharti Singh discussed body acceptance throughout the episode, and Singh said that she frequently gets made fun of for her weight.

A few days ago, Arjun Kapoor was also seen wishing her baby Malaika for the show, he said “This is already a battle you have won. The fact that you agreed to do this and you want to do this. And I know you and you are the funniest person around and that’s because you always laugh at all my jokes. I know you have been afraid about landing the lines, about learning them, about looking into people’s eyes, about not being so conscious about cracking a joke in public or on stage. But you got this.”

Also read: Nora Fatehi refuses to share screen with Malaika Arora in Chaiyya Chaiyya recreation, storms out from actress' show

Moving In With Malaika is a 16-episode series with each of them streaming on Monday to Thursday at 8 PM on Disney+ Hotstar.