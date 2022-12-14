Nora Fatehi refuses to share screen with Malaika Arora in Chaiyya Chaiyya recreation, storms out from actress' show

Malaika Arora-Nora Fatehi

Malaika Arora's show Moving In With Malaika is finding its audience, and they are interested to peep into the actress' personal space. In the latest episode, Malaika had a surprising moment, that went on to become an embarrassing one. After having some naughty chit-chat with Karan Johar, the two headed out for some street shopping. Karan bought dresses and trendy bags for Mala and even their besties, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Amruta Arora.

Later, Malaika met choreographer Terence Lewis in a restaurant, and they were chatting up about multiple things. Lewis surprised Malaika by bringing Nora Fatehi with him. Malaika was taken aback by Fatehi's presence, but they soon started getting along. Nora was asked to share her opinion on the comparison being made between her and Malaika. Fatehi stated that the comparisons are unfair and baseless. She stated that whatever Malaika has achieved is commendable.

Their conversation hit a dead-end when Terence suggested the idea of shooting a reel on Malaika Arora's cult song Chaiyaa Chaiyaa with Nora and Malaika. Nora refused to dance with Malaika, and even the latter rejected it. Nora got miffed with the idea of promoting Arora's show without any commercials. Nora got so furious that she got up and left. Malaika was embarrassed by the whole conversation, and she felt that Nora has taken success to her head.

Terence followed Nora and confronted her. Nora was recorded saying that she doesn't want to collaborate with or promote someone else shows without any monetary gain. Lewis managed to bring Nora back...and they both laugh out hard before Malaika. The two guests pranked Malaika on her show, and it left Arora stunned. Nora stated that she would love to collaborate with Malaika, and thus they decide to recreate Chaiyaa Chaiyaa.