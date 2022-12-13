Moving In With Malaika: Terence Lewis opens up on featuring in Malaika Arora's show, says 'actress took challenge...'

Terence Lewis- Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's debut web show Moving In With Malaika is making noise for all the juicy and surprising revelations. After Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, and Karan Johar, choreographer Terance Lewis moves in with Housefull actress. In the upcoming episode, Terence joins Malaika on her show, and he even calls Nora Fatehi on the show. What happens after Nora interacts with Malaika is something will discuss later, but first let's see what Lewis has to say about Malaika and her show.

Speaking about his experience with the show, Terence asked why should one not move in with Malaika. The choreographer said that Arora is a lovely human being and people have always seen her glam side. "She has a wall that she doesn’t break through because it’s her own space. But the fact that she is doing this right now, I think it is a great challenge because exposing her vulnerability is not her best suit." Lewis is proud of Malaika that she is allowing people to explore this side of her life, in a way that would pave a way for many people to be vocal. "I am very excited about watching this entire series and I am sure there will be many more to come. I have a strong feeling about this," Terence asserted.

Watch Nora and Terence at Moving In With Malaika

In the upcoming episode, Nora joins Malaika and Terence for a brainstorming session over a Chaiyaa Chaiyya remix collaboration. She stated, "I worked with her a few times," when asked what she thought of Nora. She seemed like the type of person who could "blow hot and blow cold." Nora then says “I have to give value to myself too you know.” Terence calls after her as she leaves the meeting and gets up. Nora and Terence will be seen in the next week's episode, and it will be interesting to see how things will shape up between the trio.