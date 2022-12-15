Malaika Arora's son Arhaan appears on Moving In With Malaika, stuns actress as he says 'you have fallen greatly'

Malaika Arora- Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora's web show, Moving In With Malaika is getting better with each episode. After Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi, Malaika and her former husband, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan will feature in the show. Yes! finally, Jr Khan will make his first on-screen appearance through mumma's show, and the promo of the episode is already out.

As per the promo, Malaika looks delighted to welcome Arhaan, and he gives her a tight hug. They instantly get chatty about multiple things. Arhaan does mention that for him, his aunt and Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora tops his close ones' wishlist, and she has taken her spot. Arhaan further adds, "You have fallen greatly." This revelation leaves Malaika shocked, and she looked a bit embarrassed.

Before Arhaan, comedian Bharti Singh makes an entrance in the show. Bharti opens up about being fat-shamed throughout her career, and even when she becomes a mother. Singh breaks down, and Malaika consoles her. Arora decides to promote self-love, and body positivity on her show, and she will take Singh's help.

In the last episode, Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora sizzled the screen by having a face-off on Arora's cult song Chaiyya Chaiyaa. Choreographer Terence Lewis choreographed the new version and made them dance their heart out.

Arhaan's presence in the show was speculated since the inception of the show. Even Malaika has discussed how Jr Khan pushed and motivated her for the show.

In the first episode, Malaika and Farah had a chat, and even there, Malaika mentioned Arhaan's interest in featuring in the show. Arhaan has assisted Karan Johar in his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Johar is in all praise for Arhaan, and he called him a 'well-mannered and sweet boy.' Karan even applauded Malaika's upbringing and said that she has done a great job. Arbaaz and Malaika are co-parenting Arhaan Khan.