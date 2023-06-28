Search icon
Malaika Arora looks hot as she steps out in shorts and t-shirt in Mumbai rains, video goes viral

The actress, who is 49 years old, was looking so fit and beautiful when she stepped out in cycling shorts and a t-shirt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Malaika Arora looks hot as she steps out in shorts and t-shirt in Mumbai rains, video goes viral
Malaika Arora/Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, on Wednesday, stepped out in cycling shorts and a t-shirt. She was seen carrying an umbrella as it was raining in Mumbai. The video of her is now going viral on social media.

The actress, who is 49 years old, was looking so fit and beautiful. The video of her is now going viral on social media. Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, “Rains cannot stop our malla from going to yoga.”

Watch video:

Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest actresses in Bollywood, she often inspires her fans to stay fit. The actress who is an avid social media user shares fitness videos on Instagram. On the occasion of Yoga Day, the actress penned a note and wrote, “Yoga isn't all about tough and difficult-to-perform asanas. There’s Asanas for your every need, whether it’s to improve your strength or for your self-care. This International #YogaDay, embrace the power of holistic wellness.”

On the personal front, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor who recently celebrated his 37th birthday. On the occasion of his birthday, the actress dropped a series of photos and wrote, “Happy birthday my sunshine, my thinker, my goofy, my shopaholic, my handsome …. @arjunkapoor.”

Meanwhile, Arjun hosted a pre-birthday bash at his residence on Sunday which was also attended by his girlfriend Malaika Arora, his sister Anshula Kapoor with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, his stepsister Khushi Kapoor, and his friends.

A video is going viral from the celebration in which Malaika Arora is seen dancing her heart out to Chaiyya Chaiyya. The clip, shared by Instant Bollywood on their Instagram handle, went viral on social media. Malaika was seen in a white bodycon dress with red designs grooving to the track with her friends.

Netizens also trolled the actress, who will be celebrating her 50th birthday later this year in October. One Instagram user wrote, "Yeh 50 saal tak ek hi song pe dance karegi (She will dance to the same song for 50 years)", while another added, "Sorry to say but totally vulgar dance moves, she always do vulgarity in dance".

