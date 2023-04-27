Malaika Arora gets mobbed by fans in Dubai, asks male fans to 'not push the lady'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, who never fails to inspire us with her glamour and style, recently attended an event in Dubai. For the event, she opted for a sexy shimmery black backless gown, videos and photos of the actress are now going viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Malaika Arora almost got mobbed by her fans who were trying to take selfies with her. Some of her female fans get pushed by male fans after which the actress asked them not to do so. In the clip, Malaika can be heard saying, “please don't push the lady.” Sharing the video by Viral Bhayani, the page wrote, “The price you pay for being such a sensation. Everyone wants a selfie with you. #malaikaarora looked breathtaking as she was seen in in international designer Michael Cinco outfit at the Danube conference in association with FTV.”

Watch video:

Earlier, in her show Moving In With Malaika, the actress had said that she sometimes gets ‘irritated’ with paps and said, “I have never scolded anyone unless someone pushed me or did anything. But what irritates me is you are clicking photos, yahan ke photos lo na (pointing towards the portion above her chest). They are clicking photos of this part and that part (points towards her chest and hips). The camera goes here and there. I have a problem with that.”

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, recently, opened up about her wedding plans with Arjun Kapoor and said that he is ready to make home with the Half-Girlfriend actor. She also mentioned that she is at her most successful stage.

While speaking to Bride Today, the actress wrote, “I think I am in my most productive and successful stage right now and wish to work this way for the next 30 years. I don’t want to become less active and wanna do so many things right now, I want to travel, and It would be lovely to make a family, my home with Arjun as I think both of us are ready.”