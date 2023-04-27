Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Malaika Arora gets mobbed by fans in Dubai, asks male fans to 'not push the lady'

Malaika Arora almost got mobbed by her fans who were trying to take selfies with her in Dubai at an event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Malaika Arora gets mobbed by fans in Dubai, asks male fans to 'not push the lady'
Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, who never fails to inspire us with her glamour and style, recently attended an event in Dubai. For the event, she opted for a sexy shimmery black backless gown, videos and photos of the actress are now going viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Malaika Arora almost got mobbed by her fans who were trying to take selfies with her. Some of her female fans get pushed by male fans after which the actress asked them not to do so. In the clip, Malaika can be heard saying, “please don't push the lady.” Sharing the video by Viral Bhayani, the page wrote, “The price you pay for being such a sensation. Everyone wants a selfie with you. #malaikaarora looked breathtaking as she was seen in in international designer Michael Cinco outfit at the Danube conference in association with FTV.”

Watch video:

Earlier, in her show Moving In With Malaika, the actress had said that she sometimes gets ‘irritated’ with paps and said, “I have never scolded anyone unless someone pushed me or did anything. But what irritates me is you are clicking photos, yahan ke photos lo na (pointing towards the portion above her chest). They are clicking photos of this part and that part (points towards her chest and hips). The camera goes here and there. I have a problem with that.”

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, recently, opened up about her wedding plans with Arjun Kapoor and said that he is ready to make home with the Half-Girlfriend actor.  She also mentioned that she is at her most successful stage.

While speaking to Bride Today, the actress wrote, “I think I am in my most productive and successful stage right now and wish to work this way for the next 30 years. I don’t want to become less active and wanna do so many things right now, I want to travel, and It would be lovely to make a family, my home with Arjun as I think both of us are ready.”

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Alia Bhatt explores London with Ranbir Kapoor, shops for Raha; netizens ask 'baby kahan gaya?'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indefinite shutdown called in Shirdi from May 1 over CISF security deployment
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.