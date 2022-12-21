Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan is 'best friend' of Amrita Arora, latter reveals 'he's just like my husband'

Amrita Arora

Maliaka Arora's sister, actress Amrita Arora doesn't consider the actress, but Arbaaz Khan and Malaika's son Arhaan as her 'best friend.' Recently, Jr Arora appeared on Malaika's chat show Moving In With Malaika. There she expressed her feelings for Arhaan, and called the 19-year-old boy her 'pillar.'

Amrita stated that Arhaan has a different perspective and a different spin on things. "He's just like my husband, who's like my complete pillar. I really look at him as where I can put my hand on his shoulder and feel "phew" everything is fine," stated Amrita. She further added, "My relationship with Arhaan is we're like besties, we've always been like that, we fight, we confide in each other, we have each other's back, he's so much like me I see my younger version in him."

Earlier, Arhaan made his first on-screen appearance by gracing the reality show. During their conversation, Arhaan revealed that Amrita has replaced her in his list of 'close people.' Arhaan does mention that for him, his aunt and Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora tops his close ones' wishlist, and she has taken her spot. Arhaan further adds, "You have fallen greatly." This revelation leaves Malaika shocked, and she looked a bit embarrassed.

Before Arhaan, comedian Bharti Singh makes an entrance in the show. Bharti opens up about being fat-shamed throughout her career, and even when she becomes a mother. Singh breaks down, and Malaika consoles her. Arora decides to promote self-love, and body positivity on her show, and she will take Singh's help.

Before Arhaan, Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora sizzled the screen by having a face-off on Arora's cult song Chaiyya Chaiyaa. Choreographer Terence Lewis choreographed the new version and made them dance their heart out. Arhaan's presence in the show was speculated since the inception of the show. Even Malaika has discussed how Jr Khan pushed and motivated her for the show.