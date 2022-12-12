Moving In With Malaika: Nora Fatehi walks out after Malaika Arora calls her 'blow hot, blow cold’ kind of a person

Moving In With Malaika promo

The episodes of Moving In With Malaika that air the next week have a fresh promo. Malaika Arora will spend out with actor-host Karan Johar and dancer Nora Fatehi during the upcoming week. Malaika is initially questioned by Karan in his Koffee With Karan way, but she declines to respond.

“How does it feel when you a** is such a big topic of discussion? Currently who's on your thirst trap? When are you getting married?" Karan asked Malaika.

She replied, “This is my couch, this is not even your couch.”

She later joins Nora for a virtual brainstorming session. She stated, "I worked with her a few times," when asked what she thought of Nora. She seemed like the type of person who could "blow hot and blow cold."

Nora then says “I have to give value to myself too you know.”

Terence calls after her as she leaves the meeting and gets up.

Speaking to Mid-day about the show Malaika said, “I want the show to be aspirational. It’s not cheap feeding fodder, and is not gossipy. I just wanted to talk about things we haven’t been able to talk about. People perceive me to be a diva, but there is a side to me that’s chill.”

Also read: Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan receive Arhaan at the airport, netizens go gaga over former couple's co-parenting skills

Monday of last week saw the premiere of Moving In With Malaika on Disney+ Hotstar. Malaika met the director Farah Khan last week and discussed her recent car accident, her divorce from her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, and her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. She also gave stand-up comedy a shot and made fun of both herself and her sister, the actress Amrita Arora.